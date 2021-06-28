VIRGINIA - Authorities have arrested one man after a 41-year-old man died following “an altercation” on Saturday in Virginia, officials said.
In a Monday news release, the Virginia Police Department said 31-year-old James Marice Edwards had been arrested on a preliminary manslaughter charge. As of that morning, he was being held without bail in St. Louis County Jail.
Police officers said they responded to a report at 12:47 a.m. last Saturday near 443 Pine Mill Court in Virginia, the statement reads. The caller requested police send medical personnel, since one of the individuals was unresponsive.
Officers said they determined the older man “was directly involved in the physical altercation,” the statement reads. They performed CPR on him and administered Narcan, an overdose reversal nasal spray. The man was transported to the Essentia Health-Virginia where he died.
Officers said the other man, later identified as Edwards, had reportedly fled the scene before they arrived, the statement reads. They found him that early morning several blocks away from Pine Mill Court and took him into custody without incident.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died. His autopsy is being conducted at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey County.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
