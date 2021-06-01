A 51-year-old man died after falling into Trout Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on Monday, officials said.
Passengers in the boat dialed 911 at about 2:20 p.m. that afternoon on Memorial Day to report that the man fell into the water on the North arm of the lake, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies said that “due to poor cell phone reception, it took a period of time to ascertain from the reporting party” that the man was underwater for 2-3 minutes.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly not wearing a personal flotation device when he was sitting in a “pedestal type chair” in the bow of a boat and fishing in the lake, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. The other boat passengers told authorities they “suddenly heard a splash” and turned to see the man in the water.
The man was reportedly underneath the water for several minutes, the news release read. The passengers and others nearby pulled the man out of the water and onto the shore and performed CPR until first responders arrived on the scene and took over medical attempts.
The man died at the scene. “After quite some time and exhausting all available resources, it was determined that the male party was deceased,” the news release read.
The man’s death is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Ely and Tower ambulance crews, U.S. Forest Service and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The Sheriff's Office on Tuesday issued a statement reminding people “that despite warmer air temperatures, water temperatures are remaining quite cold,” the news release read. “Therefore a personal flotation device is critical to aid in surviving any unfortunate water related incidents at this, or any time of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.