Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra on Thursday visited an Iron Range taconite plant for the first time.
“It is awe inspiring,” Malhotra said following a visit to Hibbing Taconite Co. “Given the size and scope of the work, what it brought home to me was the complexity of the operations going on and how well integrated the whole structure is. It was just truly eye opening and inspiring.”
Malhotra toured the taconite plant and several other businesses as part of a Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Workforce Partnership Tour.
The tour is aimed at listening and learning to the workforce needs of business and industry across the state. With that feedback, Minnesota State can help provide the talent needed for today and tomorrow, Malhotra said.
Malhotra said he learned how well northland businesses and industry respect the five colleges of the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED), which includes Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College, and Vermilion Community College.
“It was very gratifying for me to see how well-regarded our district and our colleges are in their eyes and what an asset they consider our colleges to be,” Malhotra said. “Many of the individuals we met on the ground were graduates of the programs of the colleges and in two instances we found graduates of our universities.”
NHED is in the midst of a major transformation.
As the school year begins, the five colleges are moving to become one cohesive, region-wide college under which students will have access to classes at any of the colleges.
Yet, each college will retain its own identity and niche.
“Our campuses purposely have their own niche,” Michael Raich, NHED president said. “Our campuses serve their own communities and the needs the community has. Those niches will continue, because they need to, but the beauty of it will be that we will be able to regionalize those niches regionally wherever it's necessary. If we need to bring Mesabi Range's welding program over to Itasca to serve that growing manufacturing region, we can do that.”
As a labor shortage continues to plague business and industry, colleges are responding with training of existing employees, Malhotra said.
However, increased partnerships with business and industry will be critical in solving the shortage, he said.
“I think with the workforce shortages there's a short-run dimension to it and a long-run dimension to it,” Malhotra said. “In the short run, there are strategies where we can help the existing workforce become more effective and more productive. But at the same time we need to make business and industry and employers have to become partners in the education of the students themselves.”
That means developing business and industry partnerships under which students can gain work experience while at the same time earning their degrees, including high school students.
The region's Applied Learning Institute (ALI) is turning its focus in that direction through a Career Pathways program being implemented.
“We have realized getting more and more kids into career pathways is becoming more important and will increasingly keep more people here,” Raich said. “ALI has made the decision to move into more of a pathways-based approach.”
A Vision Northeast Summit scheduled by NHED for September will reveal regional workforce and labor data, Raich said. After presenting the data, college officials will hold a listening session with various industry sectors.
As education changes, colleges in the future could also be considering utilizing campus space in innovative ways.
After development of an academic plan, NHED will be engaging in a master facilities plan, Raich said.
“We have to build an ecosystem for these students from which they can draw services to complete their education successfully,” Malhotra said. “There's a lot of support that our students need because of the unique challenges with which they come to us with outside our operational structure such as housing insecurity, food insecurity, economic insecurity. We need to partner with agencies which have resources to deal with those issues.”
Jerry Janezich, a former state senator from Chisholm who's on the Minnesota Board of Trustees and chairman of the facilities committee, will play a key role in physical changes to colleges.
Meanwhile, infrastructure legislation proposed in Washington, D.C. includes providing free community college to students.
Details of the legislation are still unclear, Malhotra said.
“Right now we are just looking at what it means and what the implications are,” Malhotra said. “We are very much interested in finding out what that looks like and what kind of an impact it has.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.