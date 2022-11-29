VIRGINIA—A Virginia man was sentenced to more than 48 years in prison Monday for brutally stabbing his then 32-year-old girlfriend Kristen Bicking to death in May 2021.
Derek Edward Malevich, 42, who, according to court records, initially claimed that after being attacked in his apartment on 5th Street South by two people he grabbed a knife and started “stabbing and smashing” before realizing he stabbed his girlfriend, plead guilty to second degree intentional murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering last month after reaching an agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney’s office.
Judge Andrew Peterson handed down a sentence of 583 months in prison Monday morning in Sixth District Court in Virginia.
According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s office, Malevich received the statutory maximum sentence, 480 months, for his plea to second-degree intentional murder and a consecutive 103-month sentence for his plea to first-degree aggravated witness tampering. He will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.
Malevich was previously indicted by a grand jury with two counts of first-degree murder but pursuant to the agreement, an indictment charging those two counts was dismissed.
Law enforcement found Bicking on May 14, 2021, inside Malevich’s apartment lying on a couch in the living room with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck, a shallow pulse and labored breathing. She was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to charging documents.
Bicking’s murder is believed to be the 10th of 20 confirmed instances of intimate partner homicide in Minnesota in 2021.
According to a news release from the County Attorney’s Office, “despite her tragic death, Ms. Bicking continues to have a lasting impact on this community. At sentencing today, Ms. Bicking’s family vowed to continue their important efforts to raise awareness of the danger of domestic violence.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant St. Louis County Attorneys Chris Florey and Jon Holets.
According to charging documents filed after Bicking’s murder, on the night Malevich killed Bicking, 911 dispatchers received a call from a person identifying himself as Malevich, who requested an ambulance to the 100 block of Fifth Street South in Virginia, where he reported that someone was stealing from him. Malevich claimed he bashed the person’s head in and stabbed them before realizing it was ex-girlfriend, Bicking, and thought she might be dead.
The Virginia Police Department responded a few minutes after the 2:19 a.m. call and found a female laying on a couch in the living room with multiple stab wounds to her face and next, a shallow pulse and labored breathing. She was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Malevich was not at the apartment, determined to be his residence, when authorities arrived and a search began. Law enforcement learned a call was placed to his father from a hotel in Virginia and at 8:46 p.m. responded to the location with several agents, according to charging documents.
They found the hotel room No. 318 was registered to Malevich and set up a perimeter, but found it empty though recently occupied. Virginia Deputy Chief Chad Nickila was reportedly stationed outside and witnessed a male matching Malevich’s description exit the building and apprehended him.
At the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia, Malevich allegedly said he went home, walked into his kitchen and was “punched in the face” and attacked by two people. He told authorities he grabbed a knife near the sink and “started stabbing and smashing” before one person fled the apartment.
Malevich said he turned on a light and discovered the other person to be Bicking, called 911 and left the scene tossing the knife and his newly-smashed phone into the dumpster. He alleged that Bicking cheated on him and indicated he hoped to change her.
According to charging documents, Malevich did not have any injuries and officers located only one droplet of blood in the kitchen where he alleges he was attacked. The rest of the blood found on scene was located on or near the couch where Bicking was located.
An autopsy of Bicking confirmed multiple “sharp and blunt force injuries” to her head and neck and five stab wounds to her back, characterized as a homicide and the result of homicidal violence.
In May of this year, Malevich was sentenced to 65 months in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine.
He had been arrested on a drug charge three days prior to Bicking’s murder—on May 11, 2021—as he was walking in downtown Virginia, as reported earlier in the Mesabi Tribune. He was detained at Third Avenue South and Second Street South, according to the criminal complaint, and was found to have a .380-caliber pistol in his waistband.
Members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also obtained a search warrant for his apartment and found a .22-caliber rifle containing a ground-off serial number, and 118.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
In the complaint, Malevich “admitted he sells methamphetamine and the amount located was not a personal use amount.’’
Regarding his May 2021 arrest, he was charged with first-degree sale of 17 or more grams of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period, first-degree drug possession (50 grams or more), receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number and possessing a pistol without a permit.
The subsequent plea agreement for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) includes dismissing the other three charges, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey said at that time.
Monday’s sentence will be served concurrently with the 65-month sentence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.