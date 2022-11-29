VIRGINIA—A Virginia man was sentenced to more than 48 years in prison Monday for brutally stabbing his then 32-year-old girlfriend Kristen Bicking to death in May 2021.

Derek Edward Malevich, 42, who, according to court records, initially claimed that after being attacked in his apartment on 5th Street South by two people he grabbed a knife and started “stabbing and smashing” before realizing he stabbed his girlfriend, plead guilty to second degree intentional murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering last month after reaching an agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney’s office.

