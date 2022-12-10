MOUNTAIN IRON—Anna Amundson remembers the magic of driving around Ann’s Acres with her family as a child during the holiday season, being in awe of the rows of homes, one after another, lit with beautiful, festive lights and decor.
Residents of that Mountain Iron neighborhood took Christmas decorating—and gifting onlookers with a merry Christmassy experience—so seriously that “there was someone to greet us, handing out candy canes” as cars filed in on Saturday evenings.
One year, a giant Santa was displayed near the entrance of the little community of homes.
“During the ’80s and ’90s, it was the thing to do—to drive through the neighborhoods and see every single house,” Amundson said.
Many other areas of the city, including Parkville, customarily got in on the merrymaking.
The City of Mountain Iron for the past few years has worked to bring that Christmastime tradition—and the nostalgia that accompanies it—back, hosting a residential holiday lighting contest in December, complete with cash prizes.
This year’s 3rd annual citywide contest is set for Dec. 16 and 17.
Organizers are stepping it up this year, with a cocoa and goodie bar both evenings, added Amundson, Mountain Iron Public Library director and events coordinator with the city.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl Speech and Drama Club will give out hot chocolate, candy canes and popcorn at Merritt Elementary from 5:30 to 8 p.m., as supplies last. Free-will donations to support the club will be accepted.
The idea is “to make a whole event of it,” Amundson said. Families and community members can swing by the school for a treat to enjoy while making the rounds to see the lights.
A list participating home addresses will be posted Dec. 14 and 15 on both the city and library Facebook pages and in local print media. No personal information on the residents will be on the lists, she noted.
“We encourage everyone to drive through all the neighborhoods” to also check out decorated houses that might not be listed, she said.
“Mountain Iron doesn’t have a central corridor or main street,” as most Iron Range towns do, Amundson said. Rather, it is a collection “of these little communities, these little pockets that make up the city.”
But “just a couple minutes to the west or east” takes motorists into the next neighborhood, she said.
So far, 15 residences have been entered in the contest, located in several neighborhoods including Ann’s Acres, South Grove, Unity Addition, and Parkville.
There were 20 houses last year.
Homes will be judged in three categories: Traditional Holiday Spirit; Elegance/Excellence of Design; and the “Wow” Factor—think a “Griswold-style” of adornment of the house in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie with actor Chevy Chase.
There will be up to $300 awarded in each category.
This year’s sponsors are Park State Bank, b2 Bank, Northern Communities Credit Union, along with the MIB schools. Those Mountain Iron businesses have expressed “community pride” in supporting the contest, Amundson said.
Judges will be out each evening after dark until 8 p.m. on the two contest nights. Different Mountain Iron residents are chosen as judges each year, she said.
Winners will be announced at the Dec. 19 Mountain Iron City Council meeting.
“We should have quite the show,” Amundson said. “It’s a neat thing to bring people to the area and create that community feel.”
Not to mention, to spread cheer and brightness throughout the town, she said.
