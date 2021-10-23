NASHWAUK — Despite the limitations brought on by a worldwide pandemic, the Nashwauk Area Community Fund grew to over $1 million by the end of 2020.
And now officials are getting ready to announce grant recipients for 2021.
Board members from the foundation, which has been around since 2000, recently reviewed applications from its most recent annual grant cycle and will be awarding approximately $25,000 sometime in the next month.
The grant cycle takes place from July 15 to Sept. 15 every year.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF) is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens.
The fund provides grants to 501(c)(3) and other not-for-profit organizations in the Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas. Started more than 20 years ago by residents concerned about the future of their corner of the world, the fund has grown consistently and significantly, according to a recent news release from the organization.
At the end of 2020, despite the restrictions brought on by COVID-19, NACF grew and as a result, organizers say they can provide grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area forever.
“Many dedicated and generous Nashwauk area residents and organizations made this happen. Since the Fund’s start in 2000, it has given out approximately $271,500 in grants to local organizations,” the release read.
The advisory board of the Nashwauk Area Community Fund is made up of volunteers from the communities they serve and the 12 board positions are rotated every three years.
Robin Gangl, past chair of the NACF, said by email this week that one of the reasons they were able to grow the fund in 2020 was because of a dollar for dollar match from the Blandin Foundation for up to $200,000, which was announced in 2018.
According to Gangl, the Bob Latvala family/American Legion sold a Boy Scout cabin and donated the proceeds to the fund, which was doubled, and the Nashwauk Alumni Scholarship Fund and another Nashwauk community fund were turned over to the community fund and then doubled.
“There were many individual gifts given, many memorial gifts which were all doubled. We had around $35,000 left to raise and when Susan Lynch came on board at GRACF (The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, where funds for NACF come through), she had an individual — who was from the Nashwauk Keewatin area — ask her about giving to an organization before the end of the year (2020) and Susan thought of us, which got it to $1 million,” Gangl added.
Those large donations didn’t mark the first time the foundation had received generous cash gifts. In 2005, a Nashwauk resident by the name of Marion Kumpula, left $300,000 to the organization.
According to information found on the NACF website, Kumpula’s gift quadrupled the value of the endowment.
That kind of generosity has led to the NACF giving out many grants over the years to organizations and entities to do a variety different projects, according to Gangl, like:
• The Buck Lake Improvement Club, which has gotten two grants, one to help with the entryway roof, recently to buy a new fridge and freezer.
• Nashwauk Township (two grants) one for appliances for new town hall and one for new playground equipment.
• The City of Nashwauk fire department .
• The City of Keewatin, which is given a grant annually for the bike safety program held at the Elementary school.
• The Nashwauk Community Library, which has received many grants over the years for the food program, the lego program, shortage units, computer upgrades and books.
• Keewatin Community Library for books and computer upgrades.
• The Keewatin-Nashwauk Elementary for library books and computer upgrades.
• Bone Builders/Elder Circle for Nashwauk and Pengilly groups.
• Handy Man/Elder Circle.
• Pengilly Booster Club/Pengilly Community Center for new tables and chairs and paint for outside the building and doors.
• Nashwauk Keewatin Schools for masks and covid supplies.
• Two scholarships per year.
• The Nashwauk-Keewatin band for instruments and trips.
• Spartan angling.
• Nashwauk-Keewatin Spanish trips.
Mindy Nuhring, chief development officer at GRACF, said by email this week that the total amount awarded each year isn’t based on the number of requests or the amounts of those requests. The total amount awarded is based on the amount in the fund and that will not vary by a lot each year.
“With the fund at $1 million, total grants have been around $25,000 for the last couple of years,” she said. “Every year the number of grants received and approved varies. It depends on the size of the grant request. Approximately 11 grant requests were received in 2021. On average, two-thirds of the grants are approved, but the entire grant request might not be approved.”
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a vehicle that allows people in our community to donate now or leave a legacy that benefits our area’s not-for-profit groups, according to information at the group’s website. Organizations can then launch new projects, maintain existing programs, and improve the quality of life for our neighbors. People of all ages benefit.
Nuhring said community foundations are public charities serving people who share a common interest – improving the quality of life in their area.
Community Foundations create funds that help a community meet the challenge of changing times by investing and administering funds like the Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF). The NACF is an endowment fund. Permanent endowments are an invested pool of money that will provide a reliable, ongoing source of funding into perpetuity, she added.
“This gives the Nashwauk area a source of funding that is relatively independent from economic, governmental and political forces. The NACF board has the ability to decide where they want to make a difference in their area,” Nuhring said. “Every year there will be an ability to make grants from their fund, as it stands. The more the NACF grows, the more grants that can be made each year to the Nashwauk area.”
---
For more information on NACF, their website can be found at www.nashwaukfund.org. People are also invited to reach out to one of the Nashwauk Area Community Fund Board members: Steve Dasovich, Chair; Dan Kelly, Vice Chair; Beth Voigt, Treasurer; Nancy Roberts, Secretary; Robin Gangl, Past Chair; Denny Bloomberg, Aaron Clusiau, Ben DeNucci, Beth Ann Mackey, Roberta Smith and Warren Stolp.
