Maki sworn in as County Attorney

DULUTH — Iron Range native Kim Maki was sworn in Wednesday as St. Louis County Attorney.
Maki, who has been the head of the county’s civil division since 2012, will replace Mark Rubin, who announced his retirement in August (effective Sept. 30) after more than four decades of public service.
Because Rubin called it a career prior to the end of his elected term in 2022, state statute calls for the County Board to appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of it. The next election will be on Nov. 8, 2022, with a term of four years commencing on the first Monday of 2023.
Maki has worked in the County Attorney's Office since 2011, following a decade of work in private practice.
During the last County Board meeting on Sept. 14, when Maki was officially hired, Rubin had nothing but good things to say about the person he originally brought into the County Attorney’s office.
“As I’ve reflected and I look around I’m kind of the last man standing. Everybody of my era is gone. They’ve gone on to other things and they’re no longer with the office. So I feel it’s time to move on,” Rubin said. “And I feel so good about the people that will be taking over the office. Kim’s going to do a marvelous job for you… she fits naturally to this role.”
Rubin, who was elected County Attorney in 2010 and re-elected twice since, started his career as an Assistant County Attorney in 1978 in Virginia, and with the exception of two years spent in private practice during the late 1980s, he had worked in that office ever since.
Maki said after being hired by the county board that she is looking forward to the next 15 months and hopefully beyond.
“Our lawyers work every day to help the people that are out there doing work on the ground, doing the work that improves our communities, that provides safety for our citizens and helping out in any way that they can,” Maki said. “I hope that as County Attorney I can support their work so our community can be a better place to live and can be a safe place to live and that the people of St. Louis County can thrive.”
