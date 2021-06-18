ROCHESTER, Minn. — April Thompson, of Virginia, was among 313 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the President's List for Spring Semester ending this past May.
To qualify for the President's List, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 4.0 GPA. The Rochester Community and Technical College President's List can be viewed by going to: https://www.rctc.edu/about/deans-list/.
