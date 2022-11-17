Larry Lehtinen is one step closer to resurrecting a shuttered Iron Range scram mining operation.
MagIron LLC, Lehtinen’s new company, has been awarded mineral leases by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on about 286 acres of state land within the Canisteo Mine Pit complex on the western Iron Range.
Natural iron ore waste stored within stockpiles and tailings on the land would feed a revitalized Plant 4 concentrator near Grand Rapids.
Plant 4 was formerly owned and operated by Lehtinen’s old company, Magnetation, Inc.
“What it means is the long-term future of the Iron Range,” Lehtinen, of rural Biwabik, MagIron chief executive officer said. “I don’t think people realize what it means. It’s Dr. Davis kind of stuff.”
Dr. (Edward) Davis was a University of Minnesota professor who pioneered development of the taconite industry.
Davis is called the, “Father of Taconite.”
Under MagIron’s plan, the iron ore bearing material once considered waste, would be transformed into a high-quality iron units.
Iron ore concentrate produced at Plant 4 would help produce feed for the nation’s growing electric arc furnace steelmaking industry, Lehtinen said.
“Ultimately, the product is high-iron, low-silica and puts it into a category that feeds direct-reduction shaft furnaces,” Lehtinen said. “This is a product that has widespread demand in de-carbonizing the (steel) industry.”
Hundreds of millions of tons of natural iron ore waste are stored in stockpiles and tailings basins across the Iron Range.
There’s enough waste stockpiled at the MagIron site alone to produce high-quality concentrate for 200 years, Lehtinen said.
Demand for high-quality iron products to feed electric arc furnaces is strong, he said.
Concentrate produced at Plant 4 couldn’t be fed directly into furnaces, but would be used to make a pellet or hot-briquetted iron that could be used in electric arc furnaces, Lehtinen said.
It’s also possible that MagIron could produce a pellet at the site, he said.
“It’s got long-term implications for the Mesabi Iron Range,” Lehtinen said of the process.
The western Iron Range for decades was a hotbed of natural iron ore production.
But as natural iron ore reserves depleted, iron ore operations in the area were shut down.
Any resurgence of mining on the west Range is huge, Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids said.
“This is an exciting development for mining on the west Range,” Igo said of the MagIron project. “The rich history of mining across the Iron Range is incredible and to see it returning to the historic west Range is exciting.”
Lehtinen, a former taconite industry executive, in 2006 started Magnetation, Inc.
The company opened its first stockpile and tailings processing facility just south Keewatin off Highway 169.
It later built additional processing facilities near Bovey and Grand Rapids.
However, a major downturn in the global steel industry in 2014-2015 collapsed iron ore prices.
Magnetation in May 2015 filed bankruptcy.
ERP Iron Ore bought the facilities and later also filed bankruptcy.
However, MagIron this year acquired Plant 4 along with the Jessie Load Out facility and Prairie River Minerals assets near Grand Rapids.
The state mineral leases are for 20 years.
MagIron is also talking with other parties to finalize additional leases that would provide feedstock for the plant.
MagIron is working with the Natural Resources Research Institute in developing an improved flowsheet to produce a super high-grade, low silica concentrate, Lehtinen said.
MagIron employees are currently performing maintenance and repair work on Plant 4, Lehtinen said.
“We hope to have financing complete in the first quarter of next year,” Lehtinen said.
If financing is complete in the first quarter, MagIron could restart the plant in the first quarter of 2024, he said.
Initially, the plant would produce about two millions tons of iron ore concentrate per year, he said.
Production would later ramp up to about three million tons a year.
About 150 would be employed at the facility, Lehtinen said.
A scram mining operation such as MagIron is a mining operation that produces natural iron ore, natural iron ore concentrates or taconite from previously developed stockpiles, tailing basins, underground mine workings or open pits, according to Minnesota statutes.
Once Plant 4 begins operating, it would utilize water from the Canisteo Pit for operations, Lehtinen said.
“We will use water from the Canisteo,” Lehtinen said. “Part of our schedule of activity is to resume pumping in the Canisteo.”
Rising water in the Canisteo Pit has been an issue since Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore shut down.
The DNR has been working on a plan to pump water from the pit to avoid overflow.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation approved $710,000 in contingency funding for the DNR to begin pumping.
As of early November, pumping had not yet begun as the DNR worked to find a filtration system to filter out Zebra Mussel veligers.
