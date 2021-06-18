HIBBING — Fairview Range said Jean MacDonell — the interim CEO and president of the hospital — will become the permanent lead of the facility on June 1. Currently MacDonell also holds the same positions at the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids.
“Our organizations were historically competitors, until Grand Itasca joined Fairview in 2017, but over the last few years we’ve done some great work to begin working collaboratively,” MacDonell said in a news release on Friday. “This role allows us to bring the organizations even closer together as partners to better serve our communities.”
MacDonell spent the past six months as the interim head of Fairview Range, the largest medical employer on the Iron Range. Fairview Range Board Chair Jessayln Sabin said MacDonell had “demonstrated a clear commitment to the communities” during her interim role.
“Her forward-thinking and collaborative leadership approach has been opening doors for all stakeholders to take part in visioning the future of healthcare in our region,” Sabin continued. “The Fairview Range Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Jean into this permanent role, and we look forward to the future of care in our region under Jean's leadership."
Promoting MacDonell to a permanent position comes after ex-CEO and president Patrick Sharp in December 2020 announced his resignation when accepting another position in Colorado. MacDonell was named Sharp’s interim replacement when he officially stepped down on Jan. 4.
Sharp had been leading the local team of more than 1,000 employees in an area battle with coronavirus. Fairview Range said he helped to implement the Hospital Incident Command System, which assists in emergency management planning and response to remain intact during the transition. “Under Patrick’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairview was prepared for the surge of COVID-19 cases that we are currently seeing,” a hospital spokesperson wrote in an email at the time of his resignation. “Patrick has created a high-performing leadership group and the dedicated staff of Fairview Range will continue to meet the challenges of this pandemic.”
Sharp left the hospital amid increases in area coronavirus cases and inpatient and intensive-care unit patients. At the brink of the New Year, St. Louis County reported 9,625 cases, 492 hospitalizations and 122 deaths.
MacDonell would fill the position amid a series of ups and downs in area cases and eventual statewide efforts to administer vaccinations. As of Friday afternoon, the county reported a total of 18,137 cases, 1,075 hospitalizations and 313 deaths -- the numbers reflecting the dire impacts of a virus.
Fairview Range has since remained among few rural health care facilities to serve patients from across the region, including in its own zip code, where the city of Hibbing has 1,452 cases of the coronavirus -- the most in all cities on the Range.
MacDonell graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1993. She received degrees at the College of St. Scholastica and the University of St. Thomas, before holding a job at Stanford University Medical Center in California from 1998 until 2005. She worked at Grand Itasca until 2008, then Minneapolis-based Allina Hospitals and Clinics for two years. In 2010, she returned to her hometown medical center.
