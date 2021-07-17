HIBBING — Fairview Home Medical Equipment in Hibbing, also formerly known as HealthLine Medical Supply, has changed its name to M Health Fairview Home Medical Equipment and moved to a new location within the same building (Mesabi Mall, 1101 E 37th Street, Hibbing).
Though the name and location are different, the address, phone number and high-quality service remain the same. Expert staff continue to provide a wide range of quality products and the new location will provide easier showroom access. The entrance is now located on the west/back side of the building underneath a new M Health Fairview branded exterior sign.
M Health Fairview Home Medical Equipment provides the comprehensive equipment and supplies needed to reach independence, health and comfort – from portable oxygen concentrators and sleep therapy equipment, to breast pumps and compression garments.
In addition to the showroom location, as well as an online catalog, M Health Fairview Home Medical Equipment also provides home delivery services, including education for patients and their caregivers, as well as service, repairs and comprehensive follow-up.
Staff continue to work closely with Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing and Fairview Mesaba Clinics in Hibbing, Nashwauk and Mountain Iron, and look forward to continuing to serve the home medical equipment needs of the entire Iron Range.
For further information, or if you have any questions, please call 218-262-6981.
