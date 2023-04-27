EVELETH—The Lyric Center’s Youth Theatre Education will be on display at the Eveleth Auditorium, 421 Jackson St., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 5, 6 and 7, as young performers tell the story of Disney’s “Moana JR.”
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show at 2 p.m.
The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film “Moana.” The Lyric Center Youth Theatre Education cast includes 35 students led by theatrical director Susan Nelson, musical Director Dorothy Sandness, choreographer/assistant director Amy Peterson and lighting director Dustin Davidson. They also welcomed choreography/cultural guidance by Enormvs (li’o) Muñoz, a New York-based performance artist.
Operations manager Lindsey Bergan said in a news release, “It was a priority for us to respect the culture and present this story appropriately to our community. Our theater students have gained an understanding of the impact one person can have on the environment using the story and characters from ‘Moana JR.’ as artistic inspiration and appreciation.
See the line where the sky meets the sea? You’ll love this thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.”
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.” Bergan said, “With its empowering message of bravery, Moana JR. is sure to awaken your inner hero.”
Lyric Center Executive Director Paul Gregersen said in the news release, “These kids are exploring how to create art with a sustainable and eco-friendly approach and how to create art that represents various aspects of the environment, both symbolically and through the materials utilized during the production of this show.”
Tickets can be purchased online at lyriccenteronline.org, in-person at The Lyric Center Gallery, 510 Chestnut Street, Virginia, or by calling (218) 741-5577.
Disney’s “Moana JR.” is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. Funding provided by a grant through Essentia Health and local business sponsors, Rachel’s Thrift Store and Culbert Realty. Adult tickets are $15, kindergarten-college $5 and no charge for pre-K and younger.
