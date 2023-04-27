lyric center logo

EVELETH—The Lyric Center’s Youth Theatre Education will be on display at the Eveleth Auditorium, 421 Jackson St., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 5, 6 and 7, as young performers tell the story of Disney’s “Moana JR.”

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show at 2 p.m.

