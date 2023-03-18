od couple

Nick Nelson and Julie Roepke rehearse for the Lyric Center’s presentation of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple.”

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

VIRGINIA—The Lyric Center for the Arts is presenting Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” live on the Lyric Annex stage two more times—at 7 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The production is directed by Susan Nelson and features stage talent from across the Iron Range. Based in 1960s New York City, the classic comedy centers around uptight, neat Felix Unger and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison as new roommates.

