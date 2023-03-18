VIRGINIA—The Lyric Center for the Arts is presenting Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” live on the Lyric Annex stage two more times—at 7 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The production is directed by Susan Nelson and features stage talent from across the Iron Range. Based in 1960s New York City, the classic comedy centers around uptight, neat Felix Unger and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison as new roommates.
Unger is portrayed by Tucker Nelson, and Nick Nelson (no relation) stars as Madison. According to a news release, “The show opens as a group assembles for cards in the apartment of divorced Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. The clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results.”
Joining Nelson and Nelson on stage are Jase Matszak, Julie Roepke, Emma Thornbloom, Katie Feldt, and Amy Peterson.
“It’s great to see Lyric theatre programming continuing to grow between The Odd Couple and our youth theatre education of Disney’s ‘Moana Jr.’ coming in May,” Paul Gregersen, executive director of the Lyric Center, said in the news release. “There is so much acting talent found across the Range. It’s our privilege to provide opportunities for these folks to perform on stage and for audiences to enjoy the final product after months of hard work.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door depending on availability.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.