VIRGINIA — Cue the lighting. The Lyric is emerging from the darkness and coming back to the spotlight, as live theater returns to its stage.
“It’s been a very tough past year to not be able to welcome audiences into our space,” said Lyric Center for the Arts Executive Director Mary McReynolds.
But the center’s Northern Stage Works, a community theater group open to everyone, is setting up for its big return with a production of “Proof,” by American playwright David Auburn, in August, with nine performances scheduled throughout the month.
One of the first industries in the country to close its doors and turn off the lights due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the performing arts.
For the historic Lyric Center in downtown Virginia, where Vaudeville greats such as Mae West once graced the stage, it was no different.
In March 2020, the 21st season of the Small Parts Players Children’s Theatre Co., was about to wrap up with the musical “Attack of the Killer Grasshoppers” at the Lyric, and Northern Stage Works was about to hold auditions for its summer production, when everything came to a screeching halt.
Local actors of all ages were no longer able to do what they do best — “create the magic of live theater” for the community, McReynolds said.
Just as Broadway, which was shuttered March 12, 2020, is re-opening with productions late-summer in New York City, so, too, is the Lyric.
“It’s great to think creatively again and get actors back on the stage where they belong,” McReynolds noted.
“Every community needs a broad spectrum of the arts in order to thrive,” she said. “‘Arts and culture’ were a $2.167 billion economic driver in Minnesota before the COVID pandemic. We are planning that the Lyric Center will be part of the come-back, adding to the economy and quality of life in the Quad Cities.”
“Proof” opens at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Lyric Annex. Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited to 20 for in-house shows. Tickets are $18 and must be purchased in advance online at: https://our.show/lyric-center-for-the-arts/proof. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Further show dates are set for Aug. 4-5, 10-12, 24-26, all at 7 p.m.
The final three performances will also be live-streamed for those who can’t make it in person, or are hesitant about crowded situations. Live-stream tickets are also available at the above link.
The play, according to the Lyric’s synopsis, is about a woman named Catherine, who recently lost her mathematician father, Robert. Catherine inherited her father’s genius for math, along with a bit of his mental illness.
During the play, one of Robert’s former students, Hal, has convinced Catherine to let him search through the professor’s papers. While doing so, he finds a paradigm-shifting proof (a change that happens when the usual way of thinking about or doing something is replaced by a new and different way) regarding prime numbers.
While dealing with a developing relationship with Hal and her assertive older sister, Claire, Catherine explores her fears of genius, mental illness and the need to stay in control.
This production’s director is Mary Lou Conaway, who directed past Northern Stage Works performances of “Tin Woman,” “Almost Maine” and several of the group’s seasonal radio shows.
The cast of “Proof” includes Darby Sauer as Catherine, Tucker Nelson as Hal, Kaija Pellinen as Claire, and Tom Moe as Robert, all of whom have starred in several previous area productions.
Moe said the re-emergence of live theater “for me means a return to some semblance of normal. Virtual theater doesn’t provide the same electricity as performing in front of a live audience. It’s always great to see and hear the reactions of the audience in real time as the story you are trying to tell unfolds.”
The Lyric Center is also scheduling upcoming concerts and other theater productions. Northern Stage Works will hold a Character Development Workshop and auctions for a November melodrama, which will be directed by Laverne Siefert, at 7 p.m. Aug. 16, 17, 18 at the Lyric Annex.
For more information on the center’s schedule, visit: www.lyriccenteronline.org, or follow LyricCenter4Arts on Facebook and Instagram.
