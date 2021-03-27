Iron Range lumber yards are busy.
Almost as quickly as they get lumber, it's out the door.
When they can get it.
As northeastern Minnesota's home construction season begins, home remodelers, new home builders, and Iron Range lumber companies, are facing a buzz saw.
A tight lumber supply, high demand, and skyrocketing prices.
“It's been busy, when you can get materials,” Paul Roy, owner of Vermilion Golden Rule Lumber Co. in Tower said. “It's that and high prices.”
Like other industries, lumber got whacked in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
Wood production at mills slowed to a crawl, tariffs on imported wood hampered delivery, and a mild 2020-2021 winter in Canada resulted in less timber being cut, say lumber yard owners.
Meanwhile, increasing numbers of homeowners are undertaking home improvements as they stick close to home.
“Decking and decks were huge last summer and it's already started this year because it's been so nice out,” Brandon Seppala, owner of Pohaki Lumber Co. in Virginia said. “There's tons of people looking at projects. In talking to installers who I work with, they are busy as all-get-out.”
A vast majority of the lumber that rolls into an Iron Range lumber yards comes from Canada. Some products, such as oriented strand board (OSB) and southern pine, come from the United States.
However, both U.S. and Canadian-sourced lumber products are in tight supply, lumber company owners say.
“It's been frustrating, first to find material throughout last summer, and now it's getting harder and harder to find it and afford it,” Stu Blee, owner of Bradach Lumber Home & Hardware in Aurora said. “I have a wholesaler in Duluth who doesn't have a sheet of OSB because they don't want to pay what the market is bearing right now. That's a shock to hear from your wholesaler.”
A shortage of treated lumber began last summer.
It then expanded to other lumber products.
Cedar decking is now in short supply along with a variety of other lumber along with building supplies such as tile. Products made from resin such as PVC pipe, are also increasing in price rapidly due to the severe weather in Texas weeks ago.
“Prices (PVC) are going to go sky high,” Roy said. “They're talking six months for PVC and polyurethane products. It's actually kind of scary.”
As summer approaches, cabin owners seeking to make improvements and homeowners looking to upgrade interiors and exteriors, are still buying materials despite high prices, say lumber yard owners.
“People are spending more time at home and that's what's driving it,” Seppala said. “We've been doing our best to keep up with the demand and educate our customers. If you want to do something in June or July, prepare now.”
Seppala says some lumber prices have gone up 300 percent since last year.
“The average price for a (new) house now has gone up $28,000,” Seppala said. “Prices are up, but interest rates are low, so that's offsetting some of the higher costs.”
Mike Birkeland, executive vice president of Minnesota Forest Industries and the Timber Producers Association in Duluth, said it's a classic example of demand exceeding supply.
Some people are leaving metropolitan areas and building new homes in suburban and rural areas, he said. Others are remodeling cabins or homes.
“People are adding extra rooms or office space,” Birkeland said. “There's just a huge demand and the mills are having a hard time keeping up. There's all kinds of new dynamics that weren't in place a year ago.”
Yoder Building Supplies in Hibbing this winter stocked up on OSB, treated lumber, and dimensional lumber, owner Jerry Yoder said.
“We bought early, so we have a lot of stuff,” Yoder said. “It was kind of a gamble. We talked to our suppliers and asked if prices were going to go up. They said it isn't going to go down, so we bought pretty heavy.”
Despite increased prices, Yoder said customers are still buying.
“I had a guy call in today for a garage,” Yoder said. “Last year, it was a $34,000 project and now it's $40,000. But he said, 'I don't care, I'm still going to do it'.”
Rapidly changing prices remain an issue, Blee said.
“I have a bid for a 36x36 foot garage in front of me, but what's it good for – 10 days?,” Blee said. “There's all kinds of weird things going on in the market right now.”
In Ely, it's the same story, John Schiltz, Voyageur Lumber manager said.
“It's very trying,” Schiltz said. “We're all going through the same thing.”
However, home building is strong in the Ely area, he said.
“People want their dream home built and interest rates are keeping it (costs) down,” Schiltz said. “People aren't getting younger, so they're not waiting any longer. We're selling stuff as soon as we get it in.”
John Junker owns Voyageur Lumber along with Junker's Lumber in Littlefork, Porky's Building Supply in rural Eveleth, and Sawtooth Lumber Inc., in Grand Marais.
Although supply is tight and prices are high, customers continue to move ahead with projects, he said.
“It's industry-wide on all products now,” Junker said of supply and pricing. “But I've never bid on as much as I have been in the past year.”
Along with other lumber yard owners, Junker says customers need to talk with their local lumber yard as soon as possible about their projects and lumber needs.
“My advice to anybody is to plan ahead,” Junker said. “If they plan to do anything, as much planning ahead as they can do would help them avoid issues.”
