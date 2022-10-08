There will soon be a new sheriff in town.
Current St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky and former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are vying to take over the top law enforcement seat in the county after making it through the August primary.
The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Longtime Sheriff Ross Littman announced late last year that he would retire at the end of this term, ending a 20-year run as head of the department.
In August, Ramsay earned 13,995 votes, while Lukovsky was second at 11,454. A third candidate, small business owner Chad Walsh, picked up 9,118 votes.
Walsh announced soon after that he was running as a write-in candidate.
Lukovsky and Ramsay, the two candidates on the ballot, were emailed the same questions for this story and the following are their unedited answers.
Jason Lukovsky
Background/Experience: I am a lifelong resident of St. Louis County, graduating from Duluth Denfeld and UMD. My wife of 24 years, Tami, is a longtime public school teacher. We have two teenage children and live in Fredenberg Township, just north of Duluth. I am the county’s current Undersheriff, meaning second in command to the Sheriff. I have worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 24 years and during my tenure, I have achieved every promotable rank. I served 16 years on our emergency response team, and I have worked or supervised in every division within our organization. To learn more, visit LukovskyForSheriff.com
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running for the office of Sheriff because I have dedicated myself to the organization throughout my entire law enforcement career. Having worked in every division of the Sheriff’s Office, I have a global understanding of the statutory responsibilities required of Sheriff. As the current Undersheriff, I have successfully been serving in many of the same roles that I would hold as Sheriff. I have received tremendous support and encouragement from all staff that I would be leading, and feel I am the most qualified candidate to lead St. Louis County moving forward.
What do you see as the three major issues in your county and if elected how do you plan to address them?
The opioid/heroin epidemic is a major issue countywide. Overdose numbers for 2022 are projected to be at an all-time high. My current support for dedicating resources to the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force is one step in the enforcement process. The comprehensive approach in dealing with this issue requires additional focus on the prevention, education and intervention with persons struggling with substance use disorders. The Substance Use Response Team, which is comprised of 4 peer recovery specialists, a mobile substance use disorder assessor and a diversion officer, is an excellent example of this intervention. We will continue our commitment to the medication assisted treatment program at the St. Louis County Jail and collaborate with community partners in our efforts.
Recruitment and retention of staff is a current concern among all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office. The perception of law enforcement, nationwide, has resulted in a diminishing applicant pool and less commitment by potential candidates to enter the field. Organizationally, we need to be our own best advocates by reinforcing public trust during our daily interactions and involvement with citizens. The perception of law enforcement in the Arrowhead region is largely supportive and we need to be proud of that. Most importantly, we need to be competitive and creative with compensation packages, which incentivizes the retention of current staff and offers an attraction to new candidates.
Mental health related calls for service have created an additional burden on our Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement responders within St. Louis County. Resources are being consumed unnecessarily and are potentially escalating circumstances during our response. Hospitals and emergency rooms are overwhelmed, and the St. Louis County Jail is increasingly utilized as a short term “solution” for persons experiencing a mental health crisis. The current Clarity Project Initiative within St. Louis County has been instrumental in guiding us through the process of alternative response models and understanding the benefits of involving multidisciplinary teams to provide comprehensive care coordination and aftercare planning for transition back to an appropriate setting in the community.
Closing statement: To date, seventeen organizations across St. Louis County have awarded me the honor of their endorsement. From police, sheriff’s, firefighters and many labor unions, they all agree on who should be the next Sheriff. I would be honored to earn your vote on November 8th. Thank you.
Gordon Ramsay
Background/experience? I’ve been a police chief for 16 years, managed budgets of $110 million and successfully led large police agencies. I have a Bachelor’s degree from UMD and am the only candidate who graduated from the FBI Academy and has a Master’s degree. I was one of two police chiefs appointed to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement, I served on the Governor’s Commission on Race and Equity, and was the President of the Minnesota Police Chiefs Association. I consulted with the U.S. Department of Justice and assisted agencies throughout the country on body camera implementation, hiring, mental health and homelessness response.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running because I have a passion to serve and be a sheriff for all of St. Louis County. I had a great childhood growing up in this county and want our kids to experience the same. Unfortunately, we are headed in the wrong direction. Drug use and crime is increasing and I want to turn that around. I have the experience necessary to make things better and will work closely with Iron Range agencies to make things better and was endorsed by the Iron Range Police Chief Association for this very reason.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in your county and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Reducing crime and illegal drugs in St. Louis County is my number one goal. Two drivers of crime are a result of the sheriff’s office ban on police officers jailing misdemeanor arrests and the secret practice of voiding criminal arrest warrants. I will end both of these practices immediately. We will strengthen relationships with probation and law enforcement leaders to target drug dealers and habitual criminal offenders. I’ll schedule regular meetings with public safety agencies to share crime information and work together to target criminals. I will continue to ensure victims receive justice by working closely with advocacy groups, local and federal prosecutors and community members. As a 10 year Duluth police chief, we reduced shootings, robberies, burglaries and auto thefts to record lows.
While I advocate for the jail to be available when needed, jail should not be the first option. Society overly relies on the criminal justice system to address mental health and chemical dependency issues and the county jail has become the mental health institution of the past. For decades I’ve partnered with other entities to eliminate law enforcement from mental health calls whenever possible. I am a strong advocate for more mental health resources, stand up to ensure the criminal justice system doesn’t continue to be the de facto mental health provider and have been seeking alternative responses other than law enforcement for someone in crisis — when possible. Law enforcement cannot continue to be the primary responder for our society’s ills.
911 Communications and the County Jail are part of the sheriff’s office and they are hemorrhaging staff, causing forced overtime, poor morale and low retention. This staffing crisis desperately needs a strategic recruiting and retention plan. Law enforcement applications are also down and we need leadership who will stand up for public safety, support them and encourage good people to look at the many options in this career field. I have extensive leadership experience in this area and more than doubled applicant numbers in four years at my last department and with input from others we will build a strategic recruiting and retention plan at the sheriff’s office to bring in the best and brightest - and retain them.
Closing statement: We are at a critical time in our county and it’s time for a break from the establishment. I will be a visible, engaged and accessible leader on the Iron Range. I will work closely with Range police agencies, community leaders and residents to address the drug epidemic and reduce crime. By building strong partnerships we will make a positive difference for Ranger communities. Please vote for me on November 8!
