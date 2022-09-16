DULUTH — A panel of administrative law judges has ordered St. Louis County Sheriff candidate Jason Lukovsky to pay a civil penalty of $1,000 for six corporate campaign contribution violations.
He has also been ordered to refund the contributions.
The decision, which was handed down this week, stems from a Fair Campaign Practices Complaint filed with the State of Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings on Aug. 2 by a man named Steven Peterson.
Lukovosky, the current St. Louis County Undersheriff, and his campaign, Jason Lukovsky for Sheriff, were named in the complaint.
Peterson alleged 46 campaign violations including:
• Respondents violated Minn. Stat. § 211A.02 with respect to 27 donations and eight disbursements.
• Respondents failed to report donations and disbursements “within the required 14 days.”
• Respondents accepted (two) contributions from one individual that exceeded the contribution limit allowed by law.
• Respondents accepted $4,000 in corporate campaign contributions from nine entities in violation of Minn. Stat. § 211B.15.
According to information found in the Notice of Determination of Prima Facie Violation found on the State of Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings website, Peterson’s allegation of “27 donation violations” and “8 disbursement violations,” was dismissed almost immediately because he “failed to allege facts to support” violations of the statute.
The document further states that Peterson failed to provide facts that Lukovsky and/or his campaign failed to report contributions or disbursements “within the required 14 days.”
The two alleged contribution limit violations were dismissed during a probable cause hearing.
The six remaining corporate contribution allegations were upheld and the matter went to the panel of Administrative Law Judges, resulting in the fine.
“In anticipation of this outcome, I have already taken steps to rectify and comply with this ruling,” Lukovsky said in the news release. “I am regretful and embarrassed by this error. This error is uncharacteristic and not a true representation of who I am or the standard I hold myself to. My integrity, character and reputation are important to me and should be important to all of you. Again, I appreciate your support and positivity.”
According to court documents Peterson alleged that Lukovsky and his campaign violated Minn. Stat. § 211B.15 by accepting contributions from corporations. Corporations are prohibited from contributing “anything of monetary value” to a candidate or committee to promote or defeat the candidacy of an individual for election to political office.
According to court documents, the “campaign financial report suggests Respondents received contributions from several businesses that qualify as corporations. The contributors Complainant identified are: Puglisi Classico, LTD; Twin Ports Computer Services, LLC; Mainella Properties, LLC; Hernesman Sports, Inc.; Lukovsky Chiropractic Clinic; and Rust Group, LLC. The campaign financial report even identifies the donation made by Puglisi Classico, LTD as a “‘corporate donation.’”
Peterson also identified contributions from three labor union political action committees, according to court documents, however, it was noted that “contributions from political committees and trade unions are not governed by Minnesota Chapter 211B,” and those allegations were dismissed.
Lukovsky is running against former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay to replace retiring St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman.
