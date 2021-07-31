Lucky Seven/Little Brown Jug expands in Nashwauk

NASHWAUK — Edwards Oil and Lucky Seven General Manager Bob Skalko has announced a two-phase expansion of their facility in Nashwauk. Phase 1 expansion is currently underway on a state-of-the-art bottle shop and car wash across the street from their present Little Brown Jug liquor store location.
The more than $900,000 investment is scheduled to be completed in September. Phase 2 includes demolition of the current liquor store to make room for a new Lucky Seven Convenience Store.
Lucky Seven purchased the current Nashwauk operation in 2017, which included a gas station and liquor store. The new and expanded Little Brown Jug will include a huge “Beer Cave” and include more than 200 varieties of wine and liquor. Their new merchandising system will include industry reviews and ratings to make the selection process easier than ever.
Attached to the new building will be a car wash unlike any other in the area. One bay is for the “do-it-yourselfer” using a high-pressure wand system that can accommodate vehicles as large as an RV. They even offer a drying system to make hand-washing your vehicle better all year long. The second bay will be an improved “Hurricane+ Car Wash” for those who want an automatic wash. Many area Lucky Seven locations have a Hurricane Wash – but this one will be the best yet. “We found this machine in Europe and were so impressed with it, we tried for two years to finally get the manufacturer to sell directly to us and get it programmed to our unique menu of services,” said Skalko.
Both of the car wash options offer new technology in the way of payment and cleaning choices that ensures keeping your vehicle looking like new – even if it’s five years old.
The new Lucky Seven General Store, which is planned for construction in 2022 will include a selection of outdoor sporting supplies. In addition to the well-stocked convenience store that they are known for, there will also be a quick-serve restaurant with the possibility of a drive-thru.
The new building was designed by DSGW of Virginia and Duluth, and is being constructed by TNT/Hammerlund Contractors of Grand Rapids. TNT is using a vast number of local subcontractors – as many as possible, as was requested by Edwards Oil. Edwards Oil and Propane, Lucky Seven General Stores, Little Brown Jug and all affiliated companies are all based out of Virginia, Minn., and support local communities and vendors. Skalko said, “We want to give back as much as possible to those who have helped us grow our brand in northeastern Minnesota and deeply appreciate those who have supported us over the years.”
Edwards Oil and affiliated companies employ nearly 200 throughout the region in 21 locations. Phase 1 of the Nashwauk location is expected to employ a staff of five upon completion.
