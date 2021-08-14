HIBBING – Craig Holgate has been – as the late Harry Chapin once famously sang in his song, ‘W.O.L.D.’ – “the bright good-morning voice who’s heard but never seen,” across northern Minnesota radio airwaves for the better part of 30 years.
As the man behind the mic of WTBX Early Morning Show for nearly two decades he has entertained and informed thousands of listeners during their morning commutes for thousands of hours.
Wednesday morning, Holgate signed off from his popular show for the final time – his well-publicized six-year battle with cancer nearing an end and leaving him unable to continue on the radio.
His co-workers say the Hibbing resident – and Eveleth native - entered hospice earlier this week after doctors who have been treating him for the disease told him there was nothing more they could do, but that didn’t stop him from making one more trip into the studio to lead one more show.
“The whole plan (Wednesday) was to see what he wanted to do, and it was all him. He was on the helm the whole way. We just let him do whatever he wanted,” his longtime broadcast partner Sean Mull said by phone shortly after the show. “I asked him off the air if he was having fun and he said that he was. So, for me it just felt like everything was as right in the world as it (could) be in (that) moment, and it made me feel great to hear that. To see that grin on his face saying that he was having fun, you just can’t put a price on that.”
Kristi Westrem, General Manager and Vice-President for this market for Midwest Communications (which owns seven stations in the area, including WTBX in Hibbing) has known Holgate since the 1980s. The pair worked together before Midwest Communications took over their station in 2004. The company had been known as the Midwest Radio Network and Holgate had a morning show then as well, she said.
When she heard Holgate was going into the studio one last time on Wednesday, she made sure she arrived early.
“He started out slow but by gosh by the end he was just killing it, making jokes, and talking about the past. He’s just the biggest trooper and he means so much to all of us,” Westrem said. “He had a rough day (Tuesday), but he wanted to come in (Wednesday morning). I really didn’t know if he could make it in, but he did. I got a call that he would be in at 6:30 a.m. and I rushed in (there) to make sure I would be here when he got (there).”
Efforts to reach Holgate or his family for this story were, understandably, unsuccessful.
•••
In 2015, just after turning 50, Holgate had a routine colonoscopy done on the advice of his doctor and that’s when it was discovered he had Stage 3 Colon Cancer. During a recent “Real Ranger” segment on WDIO Television, Holgate said there were no signs or symptoms when he went in.
Despite treatments, and moments over the years where there was hope the cancer was contained, it eventually spread to his lungs and brain, leading to many rounds of chemo, radiation, and even two brain operations.
Still, despite all that, Holgate kept on working, showing up every morning to do his show and share his story with his listeners.
“He’s been unbelievable. He wouldn’t miss a day unless he was totally down and out. He just kept fighting and fighting. He’d have surgeries and radiation and chemo, and he finally got the news that he wouldn’t be able to go on anymore. He can’t have any more treatment really,” Westrem said. “So, it’s absolutely necessary he needs his rest now. To rest for as long as he has and enjoy his family and friends. He would have kept doing radio if he could, but he physically can’t do it anymore.”
Mull said Holgate was instrumental in getting him hired at the station, had helped him through personal issues over the years, and even helped him find his first apartment by biking to different places and doing pre-inspections. Together, the duo formed a morning program called “Craig and the Kid,” Westrem said.
“Without him I wouldn’t be who I am today, so just from the first early years to even moving on to recently, he’s been a mentor to me. He’s been there for me through some very dark moments just on a personal level and he’s an all-around good guy and a great broadcaster,” Mull said.
Westrem said that the station was bombarded with emails and messages from listeners while Holgate and Mull did their show Wednesday and that she was passing them on to him in real-time along the way.
“Everybody that has emailed has said what an important part of their life (he’s been). They start the mornings with him and a lot of the good and bad they’ve had happen to them, they feel like the music would bring them out of the darkness, I’ve heard a lot of that,” she said. “And living with his cancer, and Craig being so public these last six years, has really just ripped at people’s heart strings. I think it means the world to them.”
The accolades and loving messages have continued to pour in that day, as hundreds of people continue to leave loving comments on the WTBX Facebook page.
Stacy Anne wrote: “Thank you, Craig, for playing the music that saw me through my teens years and up through my mid-forties. When I think of all the seasons of my life and the music that was popular on WTBX at the time, your voice is connected to all those songs. Wishing you much comfort and peace.”
Lisa Jue Wobbema wrote: “Continue your journey knowing how you have inspired and impacted thousands, maybe even millions of lives here on earth. And you will continue to for years to come! Thank you!”
Casie Slad wrote: “You have been the background voice for almost as long as I can remember! My first limo ride was with you (Nickleback) So many memories. We adore you and wish you the best. God bless you and prayers for you always!! Thank you for decades of entertainment!”
Brian Bailey added, “Craig Holgate, you have been an inspiration to me and thousands of others!! My thoughts and prayers to you sir!! You are one caring and thoughtful soul!! God bless you!!!”
To those who have known Holgate personally for years and worked closely with him, the loving tributes are no surprise.
“I've worked with Craig for 18 years here at the radio stations in Hibbing. Craig was an inspiration to thousands of area listeners on WTBX, sharing his fight with cancer,” Midwest Communications Production Director Jessie Hawkins said. “He's been open, honest and humble through his courageous battle. He is a true warrior, of that, there is no doubt.”
•••
Mull said he wanted to record and post some or all of Wednesday’s show but wasn’t sure what or when or how much but eventually posted for the last seven minutes and 16 seconds of it on WTBX’s website under the blogs.
It’s called “Craig’s goodbye.”
During the last few moments of Holgate’s final show and eventual sign off — his voice a little raspy and weak but his sense of humor intact — the longtime morning man did what he has always done best.
He announced it was time for “Stack of Leftovers,” which started with a live read for longtime advertiser and segment sponsor Silver Creek Liquor in Mountain Iron and then eventually transitioned into Holgate handing off the keys to the morning show to Mull.
“It means the world to me, I was honored to be a part of his last show,” Mull said. “I have massive shoes to fill. There’s no way I could ever do what he did but I’m going to try my best. I hope to make him and everyone who listens to 93.9 WTBX incredibly proud and put a little smile on their face. I know that he did that for decades, and if I could just do a fraction of that, I’ll be happy.”
The radio moment happened in typical Holgate fashion – steady with a side of dry humor.
Holgate said to Mull, “well, kid. I’m going to pass you the torch.” When Mull responded by asking if it was a real torch, Holgate – despite the obviously heavy air of emotion that hung over the moment – responded the way his listeners have come to expect.
“No, we don’t,” he said. “If we did, it wouldn’t work anyway.”
Mull ended the exchange by telling Holgate that “we all love you very much, Craig.”
To which the morning man responded simply, “thanks kid,” and then hit his cues like the professional broadcaster he has always been, complete with one last shout out to the sponsor, and the terrestrial radio standard mention of the time (8:52), and the station, (93.9 WTBX).
And then with a quick, what sounded like, “giddy up, let’s go,” he hit the cue for the Roy Roger’s classic, “Happy Trails.”
“He wanted to play that song. He still has a lot of humor left. He really wanted to do this. It was him wanting to do it and somehow he was able to pull it off,” Westrem said. “It just turned out great.”
•••
A Gofundme site has been set up to help Holgate and his wife, Tina, with medical bills, at https://gofund.me/5506e0a6.
