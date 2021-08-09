DULUTH — Growing up in the 1960s, Mark Rubin didn’t plan on becoming a lawyer or spending more than four decades in public service in the St. Louis County Attorney’s office.
What he really wanted to do was replace Clete Boyer as the third baseman for the New York Yankees.
“I lived for and loved baseball. Obviously, that was a dream that remained only a dream. Instead of stepping up to the plate at Yankee Stadium, I have had the absolute honor and privilege of going to bat for my fellow citizens, for justice,” Rubin wrote in a retirement letter sent to St. Louis County Commissioners on Monday.
His announcement, effective Sept. 30, comes a little over a year before his current term as St. Louis County Attorney is set to expire, but, as Rubin wrote in the letter, “43 years is enough. I’m going to join my wife Nancy in retirement.”
The Duluth native, who was elected County Attorney in 2010 and re-elected twice since, started his career as an Assistant County Attorney in 1978, and with the exception of two years spent in private practice during the late 1980s, he has worked in that office ever since.
Because he is retiring prior to the end of his term in 2022, state statute calls for the County Board to appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of it. The next election will be on Nov. 8, 2022, with a term of four years commencing on the first Monday of 2023.
“It was an honor to work with Mark,” St. Louis County Board Chair Mike Jugovich said by phone Monday after news broke that Rubin was leaving. “He was always a voice of reason and I will miss him.”
Commissioner Keith Nelson, who has been a member of the county board for 20 years, said by phone Monday that Rubin is an “incredible prosecutor.”
“Mark Rubin is one of the finest public servants that St. Louis County has ever seen,” Nelson said. “He has that intangible and he’s got common sense that goes with his background and education.”
According to a news release from St. Louis County, Rubin was raised in Duluth's Smithville neighborhood and graduated from Morgan Park High School, and first joined the County Attorney's Office as an intern in 1975 while attending The College of St. Scholastica. He went on to attend and graduate from what is now Mitchell Hamline School of Law, and spent his first two years working out of the County office in Virginia.
“I could not be more fortunate than to have started my career as a prosecutor on the Range. I cherish the 40 plus years of friendships that continue to grow today,” Rubin said by email Monday, adding that his letter to the commissioners really says it all.
After his stint in Virginia, Rubin returned to Duluth, working as an Assistant County Attorney in the Criminal Division under his mentor, John Desanto (now a Minnesota Senior Judge) until 1988, when he left the office to accept an offer of employment with the law firm of VanEvera, Clure, Butler and Michaelson in Duluth.
After less than two years, however, he returned to the county after realizing he “missed being a prosecutor and working closely with the dedicated men and women of law enforcement,” he wrote.
"Mark has been such a trusted resource and public servant," County Administrator Kevin Gray said in the press release. "I have always valued his perspectives because I know they are rooted in experience, as well as compassion and (connectedness) to the community. Beyond his litigation skills and commitment to justice, which made him so effective in his role as County Attorney, he is a gifted writer, speaker and musician, and I will miss the depth of talent he brought to every discussion we had."
Jugovich said Rubin has been contemplating retirement for a while and had spoken of it several times — even running the idea by the commissioner as recently as last week — so it wasn’t a surprise.
Still, Jugovich, for one, will miss the ability to turn to Rubin for advice at any time — in a meeting or out — and know the response would be straightforward.
“We’d be having conversations (in board meetings) and you could count on turning to him and getting a level-headed, clear and precise (answer),” Jugovich said, adding that the board will have some big shoes to fill but that he’s confident there will be a lot of good internal candidates for the position.
“We will be looking at it in short order but we have ample time for whomever is interested to get applications in to fill the remainder of his term, which is a little over a year,” Jugovich said.
Nelson echoed Jugovich’s statement, saying Rubin has been a “mentor and tremendous example for all of his employees and it shows.”
“Mark has worked hard to build a team and staff that has many competent and talented individuals. There is no question we will find someone to fill his seat,” Nelson said.
During his career, Rubin earned a number of awards, including the Jules Gernes Minnesota State Bar Association Prosecutor Award for Excellence in 2011; and the M.A. Johnson Distinguished Service Award from the Minnesota County Attorneys Association in 2020.
And while much of his career focused on prosecuting offenders charged with felony-level crimes, Rubin brought a much larger focus to his work.
According to the news release, he advocated for improved services for survivors of domestic abuse and sex trafficking; helped form partnerships to address truancy and create diversion programs for lower-level offenders; and took an active role in restorative justice programs to help offenders take accountability for their actions and seek change.
“From pioneering collaborative work with survivors of both child and adult sexual abuse/assault, to going the extra mile for women subjected to domestic abuse, to the collaboration that resulted in the creation of the First Witness Child Abuse Resource Center, to groundbreaking collaborative work in bringing fairness and justice to pretrial release decisions in the Racial Justice Improvement Project, to representing all of my fellow Minnesota County Attomeys on the AttomeyGeneral's/Commissioner of Public Safety Working Group on Police-Involved Deadly ForceEncounters, our dreams of a better world have come closer to reality time after time,” Rubin wrote.
He also wrote: “Lately I have been pausing and reflecting a little more on the path I have traveled. I recall watching the funeral of Senator Robert Kennedy where his brother, Ted, in his eulogy, quoted the often-used words of his brother: ‘Some men see things as they are and say why. I dream things that never were and say why not. Probably without full awareness until now, I realize how much these words guided our work in the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.”
