BIWABIK—For close to 40 years Weihnachtsfest has been tradition in Biwabik—each December turning the town into an alpine village in keeping with Giants Ridge.

The 2022 version of the festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, offering crafts, food and fun. Kinderfest (fun activities for children) is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pavilion, sponsored by the Mesabi East Iron Range Youth in Action.

