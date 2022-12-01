BIWABIK—For close to 40 years Weihnachtsfest has been tradition in Biwabik—each December turning the town into an alpine village in keeping with Giants Ridge.
The 2022 version of the festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, offering crafts, food and fun. Kinderfest (fun activities for children) is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pavilion, sponsored by the Mesabi East Iron Range Youth in Action.
“Wander around town and enjoy handmade crafts, wonderful ethnic food, good laughs, and quality time with the family,” said Kim Sampson, committee member.
Crafts and ethnic foods will be available in the United Community Church basement, Pavilion and City Hall, ethnic food prepared by the Biwabik Relief Fire Association.
“See Santa and Honk the Moose at noon at the Kinderfest,” she said.
“At dusk we will light up our wonderful Karl Shuster Park, carol the night away and end our evening with a fabulous fireworks display!” she said.
There will be caroling at the gazebo and hot cocoa supplied by Giants Ridge.
As for the alpine theme, it refers to the Alps Mountain in eight European countries: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia and Switzerland.
A bonus of Weihnachtsfest, said Sampson, is “new lighting stations in the park, like a selfie station of angel wings. Peter Senarighi (committee member) continues to self-fund this project as a way for him to give back to the community.”
Fireworks have been moved to the south ball fields. “They’re going to be bigger and better fireworks,” Sampson said.
After the fireworks, Luke’s Tavern, formerly the Black Diamond, is hosting Christopher David Hanson, and the Biwabik Pub has Honkytonks & Hangovers.
“We started a bar crawl the night before Weihnachtsfest, called Krampus Krawl. You can register at any of the four venues, Dave’s Alpine Bar, The Biwabik Pub, Luke’s Tavern and Vi’s Pizza/TNT Bar. For $10, you will get a Krampus Krawl Kup, (for special bar pricing) a Krampus Krawl drinking glove and tickets to participate in drawings for Krampus Krawl baskets. Those drawings will be held at 10 p.m. at each venue. You can buy extra tickets or to get on that ‘Nice List’ you can donate non-perishable food items. For each item you will get a ticket for the drawing.
“You can pay $5 to get a person on the ‘Naughty List.’ The Krampus will go around and the “accused” can either pay a fine set by the Krampus or pay the consequences of a punishment, set by the Krampus. All proceeds from the Krampus Krawl go to the Biwabik Area Civic Association’s Honktoberfest.
All food donated will go to the East Range Food Bank in Aurora.”
