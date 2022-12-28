Northeastern Minnesota’s logging industry saw economic issues chip away at their business in 2022.
Record diesel fuel prices put a massive hole in logger’s pocketbooks.
Parts shortages caused by supply chain issues carried over from 2021, driving up prices and creating long waits for equipment parts.
At the same time, equipment costs skyrocketed.
It all left family-run logging operations facing difficult decisions.
“The logging industry faced many challenges throughout 2022,” Mike Forsman of Ely, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “Record inflation, coupled with rising fuel costs, supply chain issues, and continued labor shortages, sadly pushed several multi-generation logging businesses to leave the industry permanently.”
It was the same story across the nation, Scott Dane of rural Gilbert, American Loggers Council executive director said.
Surveys conducted by the American Loggers Council and Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, reflected loggers’ challenges, Dane said.
“2022 has proven to be a challenging year for the timber industry across the country,” Dane said. “This is primarily due to the 25 percent inflation impacting the parts, supplies and equipment, coupled with record high diesel prices. In an industry that operates on tight profit margins, these added costs have erased those minimal margins in many cases.”
On the positive side, demand for timber was steady in 2022, Forsman said.
However, even though fuel prices have subsided slightly, the price per gallon is still well above recent years, creating a significant financial strain on loggers, he said.
“Although the timber market remained strong, and mills responded with pay increases and production bonuses, the lag was difficult to absorb for many loggers,” Forsman said. “Although fuel costs remain at record levels, the slight reduction in fuel price has one mill ending its production bonus paid to loggers right after Christmas. The cost of parts, oil, tires, and other products needed for production, continue to outpace pay for many. Due to labor shortages and lack of parts availability, sickness or a simple breakdown can cause the loss of a valuable piece of equipment for weeks or months. “
It didn’t take loggers long to feel the hurt in 2022.
As the year began, a proposed new $440 million Huber Engineered Woods mill in Cohasset continued to face opposition.
In March, loggers gathered in Grand Rapids and then drove to Cohasset to support development of the oriented strand board plant at Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset.
The proposed plant, known as the Frontier Project, would be fed by about 150 logging trucks per day.
About 400,000 to 500,000 cords of aspen along with some other species would be needed each year to supply the plant.
But an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) prepared on the project faced opposition from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Bemidji Chamber of Commerce and West Fraser, a wood products competitor with a facility near Bemidji.
Following initial opposition, Huber Engineered Woods revised the EAW and brought it back in January to the Cohasset City Council for consideration.
The city, as the Responsible Government Unit on the project, approved the revised EAW.
But that didn’t end the opposition.
Opponents asked that a full-fledged Environmental Impact Statement be completed on the project.
The new mill, and others across the nation, would increase competition for timber and increase profit margins for loggers and truckers, Dane said.
“It is more than disappointing to see interests in Minnesota oppose the first new mill in nearly 40 years and create delays in the approval and construction of this $400 million project,” Dane said. “As I travel the country, many states are supporting numerous new mills in their respective states and would bend over backwards for the opportunity that Minnesota risks squandering.”
By April, loggers ran into more issues as tire prices for logging equipment shot up by 40 percent.
Diesel prices topped $5.50 a gallon in June and continued to climb.
By early summer, the cost of keep a logging truck on the road accounted for 60 percent of loggers’ operating costs, up from 25 percent.
In an effort to survive, some area loggers parked large portions of their fleet.
As inflation climbed to a 40-year high, loggers continued to feel the pinch.
As summer passed, a new issue appeared.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the northern long-eared bat as endangered.
Listing the bat as endangered could restrict loggers from harvesting timber in some areas during summer months.
Loggers said listing the bat as endangered would have a major impact on loggers and the wood products industry.
In November, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the northern long-eared bat as endangered.
In November, 17 months after it was first announced, Huber Engineered Woods said its Cohasset project remained alive as the company continued to navigate permitting challenges.
As fall moved toward winter, a positive development in Hibbing made headlines for a second straight year.
The Hibbing Renewable Energy Center, formerly known as Hibbing Public Utilities, re-fired its biomass boiler.
The wood-fired boiler provides steam and electricity to customers in Hibbing.
Re-firing the boiler provides some area loggers an outlet for wood chips and helps keep energy costs in check for Hibbing Renewable Energy Center customers.
Overall, loggers in 2022 experienced many challenges beyond those that the industry regularly faces, Dane said.
“The current model in many instances is unsustainable,” Dane said. “All sectors of the supply chain need to ensure each link (landowners, loggers, truckers and mills) is viable and profitable. If one link fails, the entire supply chain breaks and fails. The logging link is stressed more than at any other time.”
