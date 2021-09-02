Northern Minnesota loggers can get back in the woods.
The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday lifted a four-day restriction on heavy equipment within the Superior National Forest as cooler weather, recent rain and shorter days have tempered the potential for wildfires.
It means area loggers, who since Monday had been restricted from cutting forest products and other timber harvesting activities within the forest, can return to the woods beginning today.
“We are appreciative that the forest service has been so responsive and looking at the conditions which allow us to get back in the woods safely and as soon as possible,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “I'm glad the weather conditions changed and they were quick to adapt to it.”
During the 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. restrictions, loggers were only permitted to load and haul timber that had already been cut.
That meant loggers had to get up in the middle of the night to move timber to mills, Mike Nielsen, a logger from Ely said.
“You have to rearrange your trucks, but the mills don't change their hours,” Nielsen said. “I don't know how many guys were affected, but I was furious.”
Exemptions to the restrictions were approved during the week in some areas deemed safe, Forsman said.
However, lifting the restrictions is major relief for loggers.
It means loggers can get back into the woods and resume cutting forest products and using power saws, tractors, skidders, and feller bunchers.
“It's a good thing they used some reasoning and lifted it,” Mike Hill, a logger from Bovey said. “For a week, you can adapt. In the winter, you can work at night because the snow reflects the light, but in the summer, there's no reflection and it's tough to work.”
Forsman said the restrictions didn't have a major impact on logging.
But lengthier restrictions could have held potential to disrupt forest products shipments and processing, he said.
“They (loggers) deal with all kinds of stuff,” Forsman said. “They do what they do.”
Even with the restrictions lifted, the forest service asks contractors and the public to continue to practice diligence on forest lands as drought conditions and the potential for wildfires still exist.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Thursday also adjusted some of its wildfire-related restrictions effective today at 12:01 a.m.
State-mandated burning restrictions are lifted in all or part of 19 counties and reduced in all or part of 16 additional counties.
A list of new DNR Class III restrictions are issued including no campfires for dispersed, remote or backcountry camping on all state, county and private lands, in St. Louis, Itasca, Lake, Cook, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Ottertail counties, and the eastern portion of Roseau County.
Attended campfires in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort, are allowed.
No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits. Open burning permits are restricted.
Areas of closure for state lands on the Gunflint Trail and around the Greenwood Fire, remain in place and are not affected by the updated burning restrictions.
None of the DNR's restrictions apply to tribal lands. Tribal governments have their own restrictions, said the DNR.
“While it is prudent to make these changes now, we are not fully out of danger,” Allissa Reynolds, DNR acting wildfire prevention supervisor said. “It's important that people continue to follow the restrictions that remain in place, and to understand that we will expand restrictions again if conditions indicate this is necessary.”
Minnesota's forest products industries employ more than 31,000, pay annual wages of about $1.8 billion, and generate more than $9 billion in forest products value.
