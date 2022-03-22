BABBITT — While Andrea Zupancich knows that recent retirement announcements by Sen. Tom Bakk (I-Cook) and Sen. David Tomassoni (I-Chisholm) could have a huge impact on northern Minnesota moving forward, the longtime Babbitt mayor is confident she can help fill at least part of the void being left behind.
Zupancich announced Monday that she will run for Bakk’s State Senate District 3 seat as a Republican.
“Those two men have some mighty big shoes to fill. I’m confident that I can fill one set of them as we both have the same beliefs for our areas and the district. We know how important it is,” she told the Mesabi Tribune Monday.
After more than 28 years in the Minnesota Legislature, Bakk announced last week that he would be retiring as of the end of the year.
During his career in St. Paul, Bakk served as Senate Majority Leader from 2013-2016, Senate Minority Leader from 2011-2012 and 2017-2020, Senate Tax Chair from 2007-2010, Senate Rules and Administration Chair from 2013-2016, and is currently Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair.
Tomassoni, in his 30th year as a Minnesota legislator, and current District 6 Senator, announced in July that he had been diagnosed with ALS. He then announced his retirement plans earlier this year.
“I’m excited to announce I will be running for the State Senate as a Republican candidate in Senate District 3 this year,” Zupancich said in a news release. “I want to thank Senator Tom Bakk for his dedication to our region, we are grateful for his service. Now is the right time for me to get in this race to represent the Iron Range and Arrowhead region in St. Paul. I know that we have an abundance of natural and human resources, including our hard-working families, that need a strong voice to advocate for them at the Capitol.”
Zupancich, who has been the Mayor of Babbitt since 2014 and ran unopposed in 2020, told the Mesabi Tribune by email Monday afternoon that she had been giving a state office run a lot of thought the last couple of years and even considered a run for State House against Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL-International Falls) two years ago, but the timing wasn’t right as her son was still in high school.
“There is a lot to consider with the distance being a key factor. I’ll be gone during the week for half the year. Home on weekends. It’s not only a big decision for myself but my family as well. You need the support of your family first and foremost for a large undertaking,” she said, adding that she had been talking to Bakk and others about the logistics of running and being elected over the past year.
At the same time she put together a lot of pro and con lists and had many conversations with her husband and children before the family decided to jump into it.
“I truly feel the district, and the state itself, is at a tipping point and we need to forge ahead and make Minnesota a leader in mining, mining safety, and (keeping) mining environmentally safe,” Zupancich said. “I’m also here to make sure the people that love living and working here can continue to do so with livable wages and benefits, and not necessarily relying on two or three jobs or tourism jobs which can be seasonal, and fad driven. Don’t get me wrong – I love tourism and it’s vital for my district as well, especially on Lake Superior and Ely, but it should also be the icing on the cake, not the cake itself.”
Zupancich was one of seven Democrat mayors who endorsed former President (Donald) Trump for his positions in 2020. The letter highlighted mining as a top issue for the group, citing Minnesota’s strict environmental standards as a benefit to protect the land and meet the needs of the economy.
“I have no doubt we can mine safely and not harm the environment. We’ve been doing it for 142 years, and we still have some of the cleanest water and air in the state,” she said Monday. “And why wouldn’t Minnesota want to be that leader in the industry and the country – if not the world — and show them how it’s done?”
And while she knows she will have a lot of ground to cover on the campaign trail — the newly formed Senate District 3 includes all of Cook, Koochiching, and Lake Counties, and parts of Cass, Itasca, and St. Louis Counties — she is ready for the challenge.
“You’d be surprised at how many people you really can talk to and connect with. And I look forward to talking to even more people as I get out and start door knocking from Koochiching to Lake Superior,” she said.
Zupancich served two years on the Babbitt City Council prior to running for mayor. According to a press release announcing her intentions to run, she has testified before the United States Senate, United States Congress, and both the Minnesota and Wisconsin State Legislatures, as well as presented to Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama the importance and safety of Minnesota mining.
She is a first-generation American and she and her husband, Jim, have raised four children and their first grandchild is on the way. She is also the owner of z’Up North Realty, a successful real estate agency with offices in Aurora, Babbitt, Ely, and Virginia, and 18 employees.
