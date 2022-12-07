Yuletide Festival returns

Free kids books, Santa Claus, music and more are planned for the Yuletide Festival.

HIBBING—A host of holiday fun is in store at the Hibbing Public Library.

The Yuletide Festival begins at 2:30 p.m. with activities and music through 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hibbing Public Library. The celebration marks its return after a pause since 2019 due to COVID.

