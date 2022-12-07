HIBBING—A host of holiday fun is in store at the Hibbing Public Library.
The Yuletide Festival begins at 2:30 p.m. with activities and music through 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hibbing Public Library. The celebration marks its return after a pause since 2019 due to COVID.
“We’re so excited to be having it again—so excited that we’re able to,” Laura Koeneman, Library Manager said earlier this week.
Koeneman and April Fountain, a Library Specialist in Children’s Services at the Library are coordinating the event that is free and open to the public.
The fun begins with horse drawn sleigh rides from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Free kids book giveaway, take and make craft and refreshments (cider, coffee and cookies) are from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Koeneman said the take and make craft consists of a gingerbread cookie decorating kit, packaged in individual bags complete with frosting, sprinkles, etc.
Holiday music performed by the Hibbing High School Choir is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Santa Claus is scheduled to visit from 4 to 5 p.m.
“We’re super thankful to have him, because he’s the star of the show,” Koeneman said.
From 4 to 5 pm. the Encore Cello Ensemble of the Crescendo Youth Orchestra is set to perform. The ensemble is new to the lineup this year.
The Hibbing City Band, back by popular demand, concludes the festivities with music from 6 to 7 p.m.
A grant from the Owens-Pesavento/Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation along with the Hibbing Foundation, City of Hibbing, Hibbing Public Library, Friends of the Library, Flom Designs and Photography, Hibbing High School Choir and Hibbing City Band are making this event possible.
