NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Throughout Minnesota, 4-H educators and youth are putting their innovation skills to work as they create alternative experiences to replace 2020 county fairs, including the North St. Louis County Fair.

During the week of Aug. 4-9, North St. Louis County 4-Hers shared their skills and accomplishments with judges in a modified showcase environment, as necessitated by COVID-19. To help safeguard health, the events were not open to the public.

“This has been a challenging year for 4-H’ers. We’re truly proud of how they’ve risen to the occasion to help make their showcases happen,” said Extension educator Nicole Kudrle. “We’ve seen some amazing displays of ingenuity from North St. Louis County 4-H’ers.”

“4-H’s priority is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer A. Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development Associate Dean and State 4-H Director. “We’ve been committed to helping maintain the county fair experience as much as possible, recognizing that possibilities and limitations vary among all of Minnesota’s 87 counties.”

Educator Nicole Kudrle noted that the events could not have been conducted without the help of families, volunteers and other partners. “We’re grateful to 4-H supporters for helping us put youth at the center of our alternative fair and creating a memorable, meaningful experience.”

To learn more about 4-H in X County, contact Extension 4-H Educator Nicole Kudrle at 218-404-6596 and visit the website, www.4-H.umn.edu.

St. Louis County 4-H Virtual Fair Judging Results

Ada Boe, Grade 3, Eveleth, Wilpen 4-H Club

Fine Arts-Red Ribbon

Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon

Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon

Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon

Photography - Manipulation-Red Ribbon

Alice Sopoci, Grade 4, Angora, Baytree-Field 4-HClub

Pets-Grand Champion

Crafts-Red Ribbon

Fine Arts-Red Ribbon

Fine Arts-Red Ribbon

Clothing/Textiles - Non-Garment-Red Ribbon

Clothing/Textiles - Non-Garment-Blue Ribbon

Amber Sopoci, Grade 7, Angora, Baytree-Field 4-HClub

Plastic Art Sculpture Challenge-Blue Ribbon

Self-Determined-Blue Ribbon

Crafts-Red Ribbon

Fine Arts-Red Ribbon

Home Environment-Blue Ribbon

Andrea Herbranson, Grade 12, Mountain Iron, Spirit Lake Club

Child & Family Development-Blue Ribbon

Crafts-Blue Ribbon

Crafts-Blue Ribbon

Crafts-Grand Champion

Dog-Grand Champion

Fine Arts-Red Ribbon

Fine Arts-Red Ribbon

Fine Arts-Red Ribbon

Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon

Photography - Elements-Grand Champion

Photography - Elements-Reserve Champion

Dog Show - Rally-Blue Ribbon

Dog Show - Rally-Blue Ribbon

Dog Show - Obedience-Blue Ribbon

Dog Show - Obedience-Red Ribbon

Dog Show - Agility-Blue Ribbon

Dog Show - Agility-Blue Ribbon

Dog Show - Jumpers-Blue Ribbon

Dog Show - Jumpers-Blue Ribbon

Dog Show - Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Avery Ellerbroek, Grade 3, Ely, Ely Knight Hawks 4-H Club

Plastic Art Sculpture Challenge-Blue Ribbon

Self-Determined-Blue Ribbon

Self-Determined-Red Ribbon

Engineering Design-Blue Ribbon

Pet Show-Blue Ribbon

Fair Food Challenge-Blue Ribbon

Avi Walzak, Grade 5, Meadowlands, Wilpen 4-H Club

Rabbit Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Large Sr. Buck-Red Ribbon

Beef Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Breeding Beef Exotic Jr. Yearling-Blue Ribbon

Market Beef Market Steer-Blue Ribbon

Pet Show-Blue Ribbon

Bridget Schelde, Grade10, Angora, Baytree-Field 4-H Club

Fine Arts-Blue Ribbon

Food Preservation-Blue Ribbon

Beef Showmanship-Red Ribbon

Breeding Beef English Cow & Calf-Blue Ribbon

Breeding Beef English Cow & Calf-Blue Ribbon

Clothing/Textiles - Clothes You Make -Blue Ribbon

Clothing/Textiles - Clothes You Make-Red Ribbon

Clothing/Textiles - Clothes You Make -Blue Ribbon

Purebred Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon

Shop-Blue Ribbon

Shop-Grand Champion

Cheyenne Schelde, Grade 4, Angora, Baytree-Field 4-H Club

Beef Showmanship-Red Ribbon

Breeding Beef English Cow & Calf-Blue Ribbon

Breeding Beef English Cow & Calf-Blue Ribbon

Purebred Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon

Elijah Boe, Grade 10, Eveleth, Wilpen 4-H Club

Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon

Photography - Manipulation-Blue Ribbon

Photography - Manipulation-Grand Champion

Ellyza Koski, Grade 2, Hibbing, Wilpen 4-H Club

Pet Show-Cloverbud Participation

Elsa Ellerbroek, Grade 6, Ely, Ely Knight Hawks 4-H Club

Dog-Blue Ribbon

Plastic Art Sculpture Challenge-Blue Ribbon

Plastic Art Sculpture Challenge-Blue Ribbon

Crafts-Red Ribbon

Pet Show-Blue Ribbon

Hailey Lewis, Grade 4, Iron , Wilpen 4-H Club

Rabbit-Purebred-Large Jr. Buck-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Large Jr. Doe-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Large Jr. Doe-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Large Jr. Doe-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Large Sr. Buck-Reserve Champion

Hailey Lindula, Grade 4, Iron, Wilpen 4-H club

Rabbit Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Large Breed-Sr. Doe-Red Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Small Sr. Doe-Red Ribbon

Chickens Mature Egg Production Pen-Blue Ribbon

Chickens Mature Egg Production Pen-Blue Ribbon

Dairy Cattle Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Ducks-Blue Ribbon

Ducks-Blue Ribbon

Grade Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon

Grade Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon

Meat Goat Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Meat Goat Jr. Breeding Doe-Blue Ribbon

Poultry Showmanship-Grand Champion

Pet Show-Blue Ribbon

Heidi Lindula, Grade 5, Iron, Wilpen 4-H Club

Rabbit Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Large Sr. Buck-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Small Sr. Buck-Blue Ribbon

Swine Light Weight Crossbred Barrow-Blue Ribbon

Swine Light Weight Market Gilt-Blue Ribbon

Swine Market Gilt-Blue Ribbon

Swine Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Small Jr. Buck-Red Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Small Sr. Doe-Red Ribbon

Beef Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Breeding Beef Mixed Jr. Yearling-Blue Ribbon

Breeding Beef Mixed Jr. Yearling-Blue Ribbon

Dairy Cattle Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Grade Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon

Meat Goat Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Meat Goat Sr. Breeding Doe-Blue Ribbon

Pet Show-Grand Champion

Fair Food Challenge-Blue Ribbon

Ireland Koski, Grade 4, Hibbing, Wilpen 4-H Club

Pet Show-Blue Ribbon

Jonathan Walzak, Grade 7, Meadowlands, Wilpen 4-H Club

Beef Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Breeding Beef Mixed Jr. Yearling-Blue Ribbon

Madeline Grass, Grade 3, Iron, Wilpen 4-H Club

Swine Heavy Weight Crossbred Barrow-Blue Ribbon

Swine Light Weight Crossbred Barrow-Blue Ribbon

Swine Market Gilt-Blue Ribbon

Swine Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Swine Purebred Breeding Gilt-Blue Ribbon

Magnus Trembath, Grade 8, Embarrass, Vermilion 4-H Club

Food Preservation-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit Showmanship-Blue Ribbon

Rabbit-Purebred-Small Sr. Buck-Grand Champion

Pet Show-Reserve Champion

Mary Koski, Grade 6, Hibbing, Wilpen 4-H Club

Pet Show-Blue Ribbon

Miranda Mackai, Grade 2, Embarrass, Vermilion 4-H Club

Cloverbuds-Participation

Cloverbuds-Participation

Cloverbuds-Participation

Cloverbuds-Participation

Cloverbuds-Participation

Sara Anderson, Grade 3, Cook, Baytree-Field 4-H Club

Pets-Blue Ribbon

Child & Family Development-Red Ribbon

Sawyer Lindula, Grade 2, Iron, Wilpen 4-H Club

Cloverbud Rabbit Showmanship-Participation

Cloverbud Swine Showmanship-Participation

Cloverbud Beef Showmanship-Participation

Cloverbud Dairy Showmanship-Participation

Cloverbud Goat Showmanship-Participation

Pet Show-Cloverbud Participation

Wren Koski, Grade 1, Hibbing, Wilpen 4-H Club

Pet Show-Cloverbud Participation

