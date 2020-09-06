NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Throughout Minnesota, 4-H educators and youth are putting their innovation skills to work as they create alternative experiences to replace 2020 county fairs, including the North St. Louis County Fair.
During the week of Aug. 4-9, North St. Louis County 4-Hers shared their skills and accomplishments with judges in a modified showcase environment, as necessitated by COVID-19. To help safeguard health, the events were not open to the public.
“This has been a challenging year for 4-H’ers. We’re truly proud of how they’ve risen to the occasion to help make their showcases happen,” said Extension educator Nicole Kudrle. “We’ve seen some amazing displays of ingenuity from North St. Louis County 4-H’ers.”
“4-H’s priority is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer A. Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development Associate Dean and State 4-H Director. “We’ve been committed to helping maintain the county fair experience as much as possible, recognizing that possibilities and limitations vary among all of Minnesota’s 87 counties.”
Educator Nicole Kudrle noted that the events could not have been conducted without the help of families, volunteers and other partners. “We’re grateful to 4-H supporters for helping us put youth at the center of our alternative fair and creating a memorable, meaningful experience.”
To learn more about 4-H in X County, contact Extension 4-H Educator Nicole Kudrle at 218-404-6596 and visit the website, www.4-H.umn.edu.
St. Louis County 4-H Virtual Fair Judging Results
Ada Boe, Grade 3, Eveleth, Wilpen 4-H Club
Fine Arts-Red Ribbon
Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon
Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon
Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon
Photography - Manipulation-Red Ribbon
Alice Sopoci, Grade 4, Angora, Baytree-Field 4-HClub
Pets-Grand Champion
Crafts-Red Ribbon
Fine Arts-Red Ribbon
Fine Arts-Red Ribbon
Clothing/Textiles - Non-Garment-Red Ribbon
Clothing/Textiles - Non-Garment-Blue Ribbon
Amber Sopoci, Grade 7, Angora, Baytree-Field 4-HClub
Plastic Art Sculpture Challenge-Blue Ribbon
Self-Determined-Blue Ribbon
Crafts-Red Ribbon
Fine Arts-Red Ribbon
Home Environment-Blue Ribbon
Andrea Herbranson, Grade 12, Mountain Iron, Spirit Lake Club
Child & Family Development-Blue Ribbon
Crafts-Blue Ribbon
Crafts-Blue Ribbon
Crafts-Grand Champion
Dog-Grand Champion
Fine Arts-Red Ribbon
Fine Arts-Red Ribbon
Fine Arts-Red Ribbon
Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon
Photography - Elements-Grand Champion
Photography - Elements-Reserve Champion
Dog Show - Rally-Blue Ribbon
Dog Show - Rally-Blue Ribbon
Dog Show - Obedience-Blue Ribbon
Dog Show - Obedience-Red Ribbon
Dog Show - Agility-Blue Ribbon
Dog Show - Agility-Blue Ribbon
Dog Show - Jumpers-Blue Ribbon
Dog Show - Jumpers-Blue Ribbon
Dog Show - Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Avery Ellerbroek, Grade 3, Ely, Ely Knight Hawks 4-H Club
Plastic Art Sculpture Challenge-Blue Ribbon
Self-Determined-Blue Ribbon
Self-Determined-Red Ribbon
Engineering Design-Blue Ribbon
Pet Show-Blue Ribbon
Fair Food Challenge-Blue Ribbon
Avi Walzak, Grade 5, Meadowlands, Wilpen 4-H Club
Rabbit Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Large Sr. Buck-Red Ribbon
Beef Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Breeding Beef Exotic Jr. Yearling-Blue Ribbon
Market Beef Market Steer-Blue Ribbon
Pet Show-Blue Ribbon
Bridget Schelde, Grade10, Angora, Baytree-Field 4-H Club
Fine Arts-Blue Ribbon
Food Preservation-Blue Ribbon
Beef Showmanship-Red Ribbon
Breeding Beef English Cow & Calf-Blue Ribbon
Breeding Beef English Cow & Calf-Blue Ribbon
Clothing/Textiles - Clothes You Make -Blue Ribbon
Clothing/Textiles - Clothes You Make-Red Ribbon
Clothing/Textiles - Clothes You Make -Blue Ribbon
Purebred Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon
Shop-Blue Ribbon
Shop-Grand Champion
Cheyenne Schelde, Grade 4, Angora, Baytree-Field 4-H Club
Beef Showmanship-Red Ribbon
Breeding Beef English Cow & Calf-Blue Ribbon
Breeding Beef English Cow & Calf-Blue Ribbon
Purebred Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon
Elijah Boe, Grade 10, Eveleth, Wilpen 4-H Club
Photography - Elements-Blue Ribbon
Photography - Manipulation-Blue Ribbon
Photography - Manipulation-Grand Champion
Ellyza Koski, Grade 2, Hibbing, Wilpen 4-H Club
Pet Show-Cloverbud Participation
Elsa Ellerbroek, Grade 6, Ely, Ely Knight Hawks 4-H Club
Dog-Blue Ribbon
Plastic Art Sculpture Challenge-Blue Ribbon
Plastic Art Sculpture Challenge-Blue Ribbon
Crafts-Red Ribbon
Pet Show-Blue Ribbon
Hailey Lewis, Grade 4, Iron , Wilpen 4-H Club
Rabbit-Purebred-Large Jr. Buck-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Large Jr. Doe-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Large Jr. Doe-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Large Jr. Doe-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Large Sr. Buck-Reserve Champion
Hailey Lindula, Grade 4, Iron, Wilpen 4-H club
Rabbit Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Large Breed-Sr. Doe-Red Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Small Sr. Doe-Red Ribbon
Chickens Mature Egg Production Pen-Blue Ribbon
Chickens Mature Egg Production Pen-Blue Ribbon
Dairy Cattle Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Ducks-Blue Ribbon
Ducks-Blue Ribbon
Grade Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon
Grade Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon
Meat Goat Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Meat Goat Jr. Breeding Doe-Blue Ribbon
Poultry Showmanship-Grand Champion
Pet Show-Blue Ribbon
Heidi Lindula, Grade 5, Iron, Wilpen 4-H Club
Rabbit Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Large Sr. Buck-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Small Sr. Buck-Blue Ribbon
Swine Light Weight Crossbred Barrow-Blue Ribbon
Swine Light Weight Market Gilt-Blue Ribbon
Swine Market Gilt-Blue Ribbon
Swine Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Small Jr. Buck-Red Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Small Sr. Doe-Red Ribbon
Beef Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Breeding Beef Mixed Jr. Yearling-Blue Ribbon
Breeding Beef Mixed Jr. Yearling-Blue Ribbon
Dairy Cattle Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Grade Dairy Jr. Calf-Blue Ribbon
Meat Goat Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Meat Goat Sr. Breeding Doe-Blue Ribbon
Pet Show-Grand Champion
Fair Food Challenge-Blue Ribbon
Ireland Koski, Grade 4, Hibbing, Wilpen 4-H Club
Pet Show-Blue Ribbon
Jonathan Walzak, Grade 7, Meadowlands, Wilpen 4-H Club
Beef Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Breeding Beef Mixed Jr. Yearling-Blue Ribbon
Madeline Grass, Grade 3, Iron, Wilpen 4-H Club
Swine Heavy Weight Crossbred Barrow-Blue Ribbon
Swine Light Weight Crossbred Barrow-Blue Ribbon
Swine Market Gilt-Blue Ribbon
Swine Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Swine Purebred Breeding Gilt-Blue Ribbon
Magnus Trembath, Grade 8, Embarrass, Vermilion 4-H Club
Food Preservation-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit Showmanship-Blue Ribbon
Rabbit-Purebred-Small Sr. Buck-Grand Champion
Pet Show-Reserve Champion
Mary Koski, Grade 6, Hibbing, Wilpen 4-H Club
Pet Show-Blue Ribbon
Miranda Mackai, Grade 2, Embarrass, Vermilion 4-H Club
Cloverbuds-Participation
Cloverbuds-Participation
Cloverbuds-Participation
Cloverbuds-Participation
Cloverbuds-Participation
Sara Anderson, Grade 3, Cook, Baytree-Field 4-H Club
Pets-Blue Ribbon
Child & Family Development-Red Ribbon
Sawyer Lindula, Grade 2, Iron, Wilpen 4-H Club
Cloverbud Rabbit Showmanship-Participation
Cloverbud Swine Showmanship-Participation
Cloverbud Beef Showmanship-Participation
Cloverbud Dairy Showmanship-Participation
Cloverbud Goat Showmanship-Participation
Pet Show-Cloverbud Participation
Wren Koski, Grade 1, Hibbing, Wilpen 4-H Club
Pet Show-Cloverbud Participation
