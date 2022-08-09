It might sound cliche to remind people during election season that every vote counts, but this year — at least locally — that saying rings very true.
Particularly when it comes to a couple of races for state office.
In 2022 two very familiar names will be missing from today’s primary ballots in two key Minnesota State Senate Districts: David Tomassoni (I-Chisholm) and Tom Bakk (I-Cook).
The two longtime Iron Range Senators, who have been on area ballots for the better part of three decades, both announced their retirements earlier this year.
And with that they are leaving behind a combined 60 years of experience and leadership and a void that won’t easily be filled.
Today’s vote will be an important first step in the process of replacing them. What voters decide will be crucial when it comes to determining the future representation of the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota.
Tomassoni, who was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 1992 and to the Senate in 2000, called it a career this year after announcing publicly in July 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
Bakk, who was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 1994, and the Senate in 2004, announced his retirement soon after.
The two men worked together for three decades with one common goal: The betterment of northeastern Minnesota. They fought the good fight when it came to the three t’s — taconite, timber and tourism.
They were two of the state's most influential legislators, chairing committees on capital investment, higher education, taxes, rules and administration, jobs, natural resources, economic development, and education.
Bakk served as Senate majority leader and minority leader.
Another interesting twist to this is that in 2020, the two longtime Democrats announced they were leaving the DFL party and forming an independent caucus for the 2021 legislative session.
It will be interesting to see which end of the political spectrum Iron Range voters lean toward more come November.
But before that, we have to narrow the field.
Six individuals have stepped up to the plate to try and fill their shoes. Today, voters in Senate District 7 (Tomassoni) and Senate District 3 (Bakk) will choose one Democrat from District 7 and one Republican from District 3 to move on to the November general election and challenge for the right to represent northeastern Minnesota in St. Paul.
In District 7, DFL endorsed Ben DeNucci, a current Itasca County Commissioner and longtime former mayor of Nashwauk, will face-off with Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin, an accountant from Hibbing, who currently sits on the Hibbing School Board.
The winner will challenge Republican Rob Farnsworth in November.
In Senate District 3, two Republicans: Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich, who has the party’s endorsement, will square-off with former Iron Mining Association President Kelsey Johnson. The winner takes on Democrat Grant Hauschild, a Hermantown City Councilor.
All four candidates bring experience and knowledge of the area to the table but only one can move on in each race.
Your votes will count today, so get out and support the candidate you think best represents your way of thinking and will best represent northeastern Minnesota’s interests moving forward.
—
Closer to home
While the state races might garner the biggest headlines, there are several area races that will affect you closer to home to also consider.
There are multiple people running for limited seats on City Councils in Buhl, Chisholm, Virginia and Hibbing. Many times, what happens at the city council level has much more of a direct impact on your life than any other office.
It’s the city council that sets your tax levy and decides what streets to fix and which alleys to improve. When you hit the polls today and are given an option to choose one, two, three or four candidates out of the many choices before you, make sure you’ve actually studied up on them, know their positions and trust their judgment and experience.
Voting for someone running for city council just because they have an ax to grind with city hall, isn’t always the wisest choice.
Other races include mayoral primaries in Ely and Gilbert; a primary for the District Six St. Louis County Commissioner’s seat; and a primary for St. Louis County Sheriff.
This is another example of a big change from the normal in northeastern Minnesota. For two decades, Sheriff Ross Littan has been at the head of the table but after announcing late last year that he would retire, we are now guaranteed there will be a new top law enforcement official at the county.
Three people are running to replace him: Current St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky; current Moose Lake Police Officer and small business owner Chad Walsh; and former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
The primary will cut the field down to two.
Again, this is another area where voters should educate themselves before casting a vote.
—
Statewide races
For governor and lieutenant governor Democrats Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are seeking reelection. They will face off in the primary election against Ole Savior and Julia Parker.
Republicans endorsed Scott Jensen and Matt Birk as their party candidates. They are being challenged in the primary by Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow, and Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards.
Candidates for the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis party and the Legal Marijuana Now party also have primary elections in the race for governor.
In the race for secretary of state, incumbent Steve Simon is facing DFL challenger Steve Carlson. GOP-endorsed Kim Crockett is being challenged by Erik van Mechelen.
In the race for attorney general, incumbent Keith Ellison is being challenged by fellow Democrat Bill Dahn. On the GOP ticket, Sharon Anderson, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow will be on the ballot.
—
Primary information
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today across Minnesota for primary elections.
You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
For partisan offices such as U.S. representative or state senator, you can only vote for candidates from one party. Nonpartisan offices such as county commissioners are listed on the back of the ballot.
You can find polling place information here: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
For election day registration information see: Election Day Registration factsheet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.