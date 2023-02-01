CHISHOLM—A nine-year-old has found home sporting events as an outlet to share her singing voice.
On Oct. 6 Cordelia Stark made her debut at a Chisholm Bluestreaks volleyball game, and since then she’s sung at a basketball game, a couple of hockey tournaments, a swim meet, according to her mom Sue. In addition, she sang at a Christmas party for the Italian American Club of which her grandmother is a member.
“People clapped, cheered and seemed impressed that a third grader had the courage to sing the National Anthem in front of so many,” Sue said in an email, recalling her daughter’s first public performance.
Cordelia said she felt “nervous and excited” when she first stepped up to the microphone in front of the home crowd.
From the time she was a toddler, Cordelia has enjoyed singing and dancing, and was inspired by watching videos and her favorite T.V. show, “America’s Got Talent,” Sue said.
It Cordelia’s daycare provider that was able to connect her to people in the community and make her dream of singing at a sporting event come true.
“We are very thankful and appreciative of the opportunity,” Sue said.
When she’s not singing, Cordelia keeps a busy schedule with ice skating, volleyball, basketball, baseball and Girl Scouts. In her free time she taps into her creative side and enjoys drawing, reading, arts and crafts. She also enjoys biking, going on trips and spending time with her friends, etc.
Cordelia said she’d like to continue singing for years to come, and plans to join the choir when she gets older.
