Bluestreak singer

Cordelia Stark

CHISHOLM—A nine-year-old has found home sporting events as an outlet to share her singing voice.

On Oct. 6 Cordelia Stark made her debut at a Chisholm Bluestreaks volleyball game, and since then she’s sung at a basketball game, a couple of hockey tournaments, a swim meet, according to her mom Sue. In addition, she sang at a Christmas party for the Italian American Club of which her grandmother is a member.

