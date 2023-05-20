HIBBING—A Hibbing business is back on track with its plans to expand after being temporarily sidelined in the wake of a fire last November.
In November, a fire destroyed the building that once housed the office space for Yoder Building Supply, a business owned by Trenda and Jerry Yoder since 2019. The office was totaled as a result of the fire and has since been torn down.
As a temporary solution in the wake of the fire, the lumberyard offices were moved to the future showroom under construction, located across the street at 101 East Howard St. The move allowed the lumberyard to remain operational until a new location was found.
Last week an open house and ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the completion of the showroom, now known as, Yoder Building Supply Interior Solutions, and the successful move of the lumberyard to its new location at 301 East 19th Street (the former location of Freebs Fitness and tanning).
“It’s the same owners, same business,” Jerry said.
Jerry encourages people to come on in and check out the showroom displays at Yoder Building Supply Interior Solutions on Howard Street, where they can “touch, feel and see the many options available,” adding that it’s an experience you don’t get while shopping online.
The spacious 3,500 square foot showroom contains displays of name brand kitchen cabinetry, options for countertops, sinks, faucets and hardware, entry way locker systems, closet and laundry room systems, bathroom, showers, flooring and carpet (both commercial and residential).
Two professional interior designers, Carrie Nelson and Heather Johnson-Galli, are on site at Yoder Building Supply Interior solutions and available to aid in the planning process and answer any questions you may have.
Nelson pointed out that to ensure a proper fit measuring and installation are also services offered right in your home. \Yoder Building Supply recent purchased the inventory of Carpet Plaza and has secured the installer from that business to do carpet and flooring installation, Nelson noted.
Across town at 301 East 19th Street Yoder Building Supplies now has its full lumberyard and offices in a space formerly occupied by Freeb’s Fitness and Tanning. That’s where you can find in-house drafting services, house packages, decking, roofing, lumber for all of your building needs, windows, doors (interior and exterior), etc.
Having the lumberyard office and the showroom at two different locations as it is now may be a bit confusing at first until people figure it out, acknowledged Jerry. He said the response from the public has been “very positive” after viewing the displays in the new showroom, and that people appear to be excited about the many options offered there.
Jerry said future plans for the business are not set in concrete and that it would likely be two or three years before a final decision is made.
“We’ll see what happens—I’d like to move out to the highway but it has to make financial sense,” Jerry added.
