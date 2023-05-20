HIBBING—A Hibbing business is back on track with its plans to expand after being temporarily sidelined in the wake of a fire last November.

In November, a fire destroyed the building that once housed the office space for Yoder Building Supply, a business owned by Trenda and Jerry Yoder since 2019. The office was totaled as a result of the fire and has since been torn down.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments