YMCA tradition continues on Iron Range

VIRGINIA — Children are back playing soccer, kids are engaged in after-school activities, older adults still have a place to exercise, and a diabetes prevention program proceeds.
Despite the dissolution of the longtime Mesabi Family YMCA and the closing of its Mountain Iron facility July 31 — a decision the nonprofit’s board cited as extremely difficult — as promised, community programming continues.
“Everything is now through the Duluth Y,” said Amanda Mathson, the new YMCA program director for the Iron Range. She previously spent five years as the youth and family services director for the Mesabi Y, and served as its interim CEO.
Mathson is leading the Iron Range programs, including After School Care, Summer Day Camp, the National Diabetes Prevention Program, Youth Soccer, and the Silver Sneakers initiative in Hibbing.
“The Y has been a huge part of our community, and I am so excited to join the Duluth YMCA team to help keep Y programming right here on the Iron Range,” she said.
More volunteers than in recent times have been working to help keep Iron Range programs running, Mathson added.
The Mesabi Family YMCA Facebook page, now called Iron Range YMCA Community Programming, provides updates on local programs.
With assistance from the Duluth Y, the After School Care for grades pre-kindergarten to sixth began Sept. 1 and runs through June of next year at Parkview Elementary in Virginia. North Star Elementary students are bused to the site.
An after school program also continues in Hibbing at Washington Elementary. Greenhaven and Lincoln students are bused to the school.
The longtime YMCA program, which meets from after school to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, “provides a safe place for kids to come after school,” Mathson said. A snack is provided and children take part in indoor and outdoor activities, including games and arts and crafts.
There are currently 36 kids in the Virginia program, Mathson said.
The Y’s longstanding and popular Youth Soccer program was also able to return this fall, she said.
More than 55 children in kindergarten through sixth grade are registered in the program, which runs through the end of the month and meets at the old Mountain Iron-Buhl high school football field.
The year-long National Diabetes Prevention Program, which was already in session since starting at the Mesabi Y in April, is now meeting at Natural Harvest Food Co-op in Virginia.
The program, for people diagnosed with pre-diabetes, teaches healthy nutrition and exercise habits to prevent the disease. It is instructed by lifestyle coaches Kathie Cina and Marcia Aluni.
“We are very thankful that Natural Harvest is letting us hold classes in their community room,” Aluni said, adding that another class will probably begin later this year or early next year.
“We are very happy that the Duluth YMCA has picked up the program and is helping to provide support.” The diabetes initiative and the Duluth Y are part of a program called Juniper that “promotes wellness programs in Minnesota,” she added.
The YMCA Silver Sneakers program, a wellness and low-impact exercise class for older adults, has been popular for many years in Hibbing, meeting Wednesdays and Fridays at Grace Lutheran Church. It currently has about 60 members, including a handful who had been in the Mesabi Y class.
Mathson said Silver Sneakers lost many members during the pandemic, but “we are hoping to start it back up” in the Virginia area, also.
The Mesabi Family YMCA’s Board of Directors made the decision earlier this year to dissolve the nonprofit, which had been in existence for roughly 38 years, and said they would work with the Duluth YMCA to keep select community programs running.
The membership- and grant-driven nonprofit struggled from the effects of lost membership during the pandemic and never returned to pre-COVID levels, according to the board.
Jennifer Urban, with Legal for Good PLCC, which is representing the Mesabi Y, said the board took “painstaking measures to look into all alternatives.
Legal for Good, based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, works exclusively with nonprofits and was obtained for legal support by the Mesabi Family YMCA
According to a June press release, “the Mesabi Family YMCA has been operating under severe financial strain for several years, in part due to the rising costs associated with maintaining an aging building and in other part due to declining membership and reduced program enrollment.”
Urban said last week that the building, which includes a gym and pool, was appraised, and several individuals reached out expressing interest in the building, including a local community group and a fitness center.
“We will give those people the first crack. They have until the end of October to move forward or bid on the property,” Urban said.
If they back out, other methods will be used to find a potential purchaser, she said, adding that preference will be given to a buyer incorporating community programming.
The continuation of programs that the Mesabi Family YMCA launched “is good for the community,” Mathson said. “We hope to expand and keep Y programming in the community.”
