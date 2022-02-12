MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mesabi Family YMCA set some New Year’s goals for 2022 — and has been sticking to them.
“We have a lot of new things going on here,” all aimed at better serving and promoting the health and wellbeing of members, said Dan Pellinen, program director.
They include a brand new and expanded program for seniors, new cardio and strength-training equipment with touchscreen technology, and a new venture at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center (ITMEC) in Virginia.
On Jan. 1, the Y launched ForeverWell. It’s an exciting new program, Pellinen said, for active older adults focused not only on fitness, but also on building social connections, prolonged independence, and community involvement. The initiative addresses physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.
The older population is the group “we lost the most during COVID,” he said. “We are not anywhere near where we were (membership-wise) pre-COVID, but there’s been good participation” in ForeverWell so far.
Activities are tailored to those 55 and older, but anyone can participate.
Older members tend to “naturally socialize,” Pellinen said. “They sit down and have coffee. It was already happening.” But ForeverWell “organizes it a little bit more,” providing structured activities for people who are not natural socializers.
For instance, ForeverWell includes bingo twice a month at the Mountain Iron facility to increase social engagement.
The program has also greatly expanded the senior physical fitness classes, which previously mainly consisted of Silver Sneakers classes. Those will continue, and a lot more have been added.
There are two Silver Sneakers (focused on improving balance, coordination, strength and endurance) per week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, plus a Silver Fit class on Thursday mornings.
Mondays and Wednesdays feature both chair yoga and yoga. Yoga is also held Friday mornings, along with Tia Chi, which incorporates slow, smooth, intentional movements and exercises with a focus on breathing and mindfulness that assists with balance, stress control and mobility.
Before launching ForeverWell, the Y held a group balance assessment event in December for older adults, who engaged in a variety of challenges, including balancing on one foot and balancing with a person’s eyes closed. “It was very engaging” and beneficial to participants, Pellinen said. The Y plans to hold similar future assessments.
Another exciting addition at the facility is the new PreCor equipment, said the program director.
There are two air rowers, more than 12 pieces of strength equipment and more than 12 cardio machines, along with an Olympic lifting platform, which provides a protected area to drop heavily loaded barbells to the ground.
Many of the pieces are furnished with PreCor’s latest touch screen consoles, which allow users to browse the internet; read news articles; access on demand music videos, television and podcasts; and log onto Netflix, Spotify and iHeartRadio, Pellinen explained.
Members can also create an account on a mobile app “to save their favorite workouts (on the machines) and do things like track data on how far they ran and how many calories were burned.”
Additionally, the Y’s wellness center received a makeover. New lighting was put in to brighten up the space, new mirrors were installed, and the gym was repainted. “It looks like a brand new gym,” Pellinen said.
The Y is also pleased to announce, he said, that the group fitness room will be updated in March with PreCor's QueenAx Training System. “It's a modular training system designed specifically for functional training and innovative group training structures,” Pellinen said. “It’s kind of like a big jungle gym.”
QueenAx, in a sense, provides movements that carry over to everyday activities. It is often used to train athletes to improve performance, elderly to prevent falls, and used in the prevention of injuries in any age group.
“The open format allows you to move around more freely, moving in any direction, rather than being limited to linear movements,” he said. It includes suspension straps attached to monkey bars. Suspension training turns isolated exercises into full-body workouts by targeting a person’s core and stability, while also challenging balance and encouraging proper movement patterns, Pellinen said.
—-
The Mesabi YMCA has additionally branched out, partnering with the City of Virginia to expand fitness and wellness resources in the community by running the wellness center at the ITMEC.
A Y membership provides access to both facilities. The general public can also purchase day passes to use the ITMEC wellness center.
Like the center at the Mountain Iron facility, the event center’s gym will soon be outfitted with equipment, including the latest PreCore fitness machines with touchscreen technology.
Planned are four treadmills, two ellipticals, a stair climber, recumbent and upright bikes, Assault AirBikes, two AssaultRunner treadmills that are self-powered rather than powered with a belt, and an Adaptive Motion Trainer cardio machine that allows the user complete range of motion and the ability to set their own stride.
There will also be a variety of strength-training equipment, including dumbbells, a cable machine, plyometric apparatuses for box jumps, a hack squat machine, and 10 pieces of equipment such as leg presses.
The event center also has a fitness classroom, where classes, including yoga, stretch and release, and Zumba have begun.
Pellinen said there is still more to come, including a future pool renovation at the Y.
He added that the facilities are taking precautions to assure the safety of members. “A crew comes every night to clean the entire building,” and equipment is sanitized during the day.
Members must pre-register for all group classes to track numbers, participants are asked to spread out in classes, and if more space is needed, classes are moved to a bigger area.
