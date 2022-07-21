VIRGINIA — The 400 block of Chestnut Street in Virginia was closed off for nearly three hours Thursday after a military ordnance mortar round was found in the basement wall of a downtown business, Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson said in a news release.

At the scene, Mattson informed Mesabi Tribune photojournalist Mark Sauer the live round was from World War II and probably from around 1941.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments