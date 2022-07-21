The 400 block of Chestnut was closed off for several hours Thursday after a WWII era mortar shell was discovered by a construction crew in the basement of the Arrowhead Bar in Virginia. Virginia police contacted the Duluth Air National Guard EOD unit and the shell was safely removed.
Mark Sauer
VIRGINIA — The 400 block of Chestnut Street in Virginia was closed off for nearly three hours Thursday after a military ordnance mortar round was found in the basement wall of a downtown business, Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson said in a news release.
At the scene, Mattson informed Mesabi Tribune photojournalist Mark Sauer the live round was from World War II and probably from around 1941.
Around 2 p.m., a contracting company working on the Arrowhead Bar, 412 Chestnut Street, located the mortar round.
The Minnesota Duty Officer was notified, and the Minnesota Air National Guard was deployed to identify, analyze, and safely remove the mortar.
The round was safely removed by 5 p.m. and the 400 block of Chestnut Street was reopened, according to an updated news release.
After the incident was initially reported, the Virginia Police Department evacuated, barricaded and closed the 400 block of Chestnut Street and the adjacent south alley for safety precautions.
Before the round was removed, VPD asked “everyone to please stay away from that area until it is reopened.’’ The reopening was slated to happen “when we are advised that the mortar is safely contained,’’ the initial news release said.
