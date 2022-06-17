Wrestling mat purchase approved for Rock Ridge

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge School Board approved spending $46,400 for wrestling mats and pads for the new high school gymnasium and wrestling room during Monday’s regular board meeting.
“We do have some mats that need replacing,’’ Superintendent Noel Schmidt said.
Head wrestling coach Dennis Benz attended the School Board meeting and said his top priority is safety for his athletes using the new gymnasium for meets and the new wrestling room in the nearby administration building for practice.
Benz said the two mats from the Roosevelt Gymnasium will eventually be moved to the new wrestling room and the new mats with the Wolverines logo will be used for competitions.
“We’re really excited to get a new room, a new facility,’’ Benz said.
The coach said the new wrestling room is scheduled to be complete by October. Events will be held in the Eveleth gymnasium for 2022-23 while the new high school is slated to open in the fall of 2024.
Benz worked with two vendors (the only two in the United States) to get the 42-foot-by-42-foot mats, wall pads and padded underlayment to provide extra safety in the wrestling room because it has a cement floor. “We need to have that pad.’’
The contracts were awarded to Dollamur for a new seven-piece mat ($11,320) and the wall pads ($5,500 and to Resilite for a one-piece mat ($20,347) and the underlayment ($9,240).
“That is the best bang for our buck,’’ Benz said. “I think it’s the best thing for the kids.’’
Schmidt said the funds will come out of the furniture, fixtures and equipment fund related to the new construction budget.
Benz estimated the new mats could last 40-50 years since they will stay in the gymnasium.
In other business, the School Board:
• Approved a donation from Minnesota Power of two level two electric vehicle chargers to be installed at the new Rock Ridge High School. Minnesota Power will donate up to 80% of the installation costs up to $1,500 as well as provide two chargers and one pedestal. Total donation amount is $7,300.
• Heard an update on the new Rock Ridge Career Academy curriculum from Schmidt.
• Heard from the superintendent that the end of the school year went well with so much going on due to the consolidation, ongoing building projects and moving out of the Roosevelt Elementary. “Your staff stepped up absolutely big time.’’
• Hired Patricia Elsmore as the new varsity girls’ hockey coach.
