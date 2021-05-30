World War II and Gilbert’s Grahek family

GILBERT — "The threat of war was growing greater day by day as 1941 drew to a close. Many of Gilbert's young men were already in uniform when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor... Following the outbreak of war, scores of Gilbert's young men, and some women, entered the various services, many of them never to return," reads "Those Were the Days," a history written by the late James Krause of the Gilbert Herald.
Among the 32 Gilbert servicemen who died in World War II was John Grahek, killed in the South Pacific. He left behind his wife Teresa and 4-month-old daughter Ann.
Teresa Grahek would later remarry, to John Grahek's older brother Ted, whom she met when he was home on leave from his service in North Africa to see his ailing father. Betsy Grahek of Gilbert, daughter of the late Ted and Teresa Grahek, told the Mesabi Tribune, "It just so happened that John's older brother Ted was home on leave from duty in North Africa because his father ill. The two of them met and Ted's parents thought they should get married." And as has been said, the rest is history.
This is their story. In an interview at the Gilbert VFW Grahek showed a yellowed newspaper clipping telling of John Grahek's death. "Technical Sgt. John 'Goldie' Grahek, age 31, crack Gilbert High School athlete and quarterback of pace-setting Eveleth Junior College football teams of 1931-32, was killed in a plane crash in New Guinea. He was a radioman and gunner."
Betsy Grahek had written the details of how the love stories would come to be. "Mom, Teresa Redd, El Paso, Texas, high school grad... Graduated with an RN degree, got fellowship to St. Louis University. John Grahek was in service and corresponded with Rosalie Giacomo (sister of Ann Tancabel) who was from Gilbert. Rosalie wanted John to meet Mary 'Bookie' Butkovich, a friend of Mom's." But the friendship between John Grahek and Teresa Redd continued to grow, and after a month John proposed to Teresa and they married in March 1943. He was shipped overseas and Teresa sent him a picture of their baby daughter Ann and the image of her tiny footprints. Grahek was killed on New Guinea when his plane was shot down.
Reflecting on the close bonds among her siblings, Grahek said, "We're all grown up and we still like each other." She attributes that closeness to the "trials and tribulations ... Mom losing her husband and she had a 4-month-old daughter, then marrying his older brother. She hadn't known him for very long either." Teresa would have 10 children, Ann with her first husband and nine with her second -- Raymond, John, Joseph, Rosemary, Bernie, Patrick, Michael, Betsy and Margaret. Said Betsy, "Ten kids in a two-bedroom house with one bathroom. Going to church on Sunday morning, the line was long." Teresa had two miscarriages. Four siblings have died -- Ann, John, Joseph and Bernie.
Betsy Grahek said her mother would joke that she liked her mother-in-law so much the first time, she decided to marry another Grahek. Betsy Grahek acquired her mother's sense of humor and told this story from her 40-year career at a Twin Cities insurance agency: Employees had been asked to write down a fact about themselves they they believed no one knew about. Grahek wrote, "My sister is also my cousin."
