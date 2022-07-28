VIRGINIA — The “World’s Largest Floating Loon’’ has been an attraction on Silver Lake in Virginia for 40 years.
The famous loon will spread its wings next month with a trip to the Minnesota State Fair from Aug. 25 through Labor Day.
Once in Falcon Heights, the 21-feet long, 9-feet tall and 8-feet wide loon will be featured at the fair’s Eco Experience environmental education event.
“The loon is part spectacle and part serious talk about how we can reduce the threats to the common loon, such as using lead-free tackle, keeping lakes clean and shorelines natural, and taking action to reduce climate change,’’ according to mnstatefair.org.
“The MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) did come to us knowing that we have the big loon here,’’ Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe said. The interest was connected to the MPCA’s Get the Lead Out campaign, which is aimed at getting all the lead from the water to protect humans and water fowl, including the common loon, he added.
“They thought that the loon is highly sensitive to toxicity in the waters,’’ Cuffe said, and “they wanted an example of some of the species that might be impacted.’’
The mayor added being asked to put the loon on display at the State Fair was an “honor.’’
On Aug. 18 the loon will be transported to the State Fair, with the MPCA paying the cost for transportation and all of the insurance. At the exhibit, fairgoers will have the chance to find the loon’s spot shaped like Minnesota or grab “Loon is on the Loose’’ stickers and promo items.
In the meantime, the loon is in the city garage to get a little cleanup and a bit of a paint touch up before going to the big get together.
—
The loon was first floated by the Land of the Loon Festival Committee in 1982 when it replaced a smaller, vandalized loon that was built in 1979, according to virginiamn.us/loon.
“The local Jaycee group took over the loon in 1986/1987 and took care of it until the late 1990s. During its time with the Jaycees the loon traveled all over the state to local 4th of July parades, the Duluth Christmas City of The North Parade and has even made an appearance at the Minneapolis Aquatennial. The City obtained the loon in 1999 where it has been cared for by city crews, who store it each winter in a cold storage facility.
“The World's Largest Floating Loon is fiberglass over a metal frame, tethered to the bottom of the lake by a long cable, far, far out in the water, spinning and bobbing merrily in the wind-whipped waves. It's 20 feet long, although you'd never know it, because at this distance it might as well be a life-size loon. The loon floats on Silver Lake, one of two lakes located in the heart of Virginia. The loon recently underwent renovation in the winter of 2010.
“It does not have a name, and never has had one.
“Rumor has it that the loon has obtained ‘Worlds Largest Floating Decoy’ from the Guiness Book of World Records, but have not found this record. However, we still use the tagline – ‘World’s largest floating loon’!’’
—
Cuffe said the loon hasn’t traveled in decades, but the city is very proud to have it as its mascot representing Virginia and would like to see that happen more often.
“It is our mascot. It is part of the identity of Virginia. It promotes the city of Virginia in a variety of ways.’’
—
The Eco Experience is sponsored by Xcel Energy in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the State Fair and many other organizations and businesses across the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.