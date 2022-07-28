Virginia to be well represented at Minnesota State Fair

The City of Virginia’s floating loon is headed to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair.

VIRGINIA — The “World’s Largest Floating Loon’’ has been an attraction on Silver Lake in Virginia for 40 years.

The famous loon will spread its wings next month with a trip to the Minnesota State Fair from Aug. 25 through Labor Day.

