MOUNTAIN IRON — John Ehret, a fire service specialist with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, stood before the Virginia and Mountain Iron city councils during a joint meeting at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
“This is like déjà vu,” he said Tuesday night to the socially-distanced group spread throughout the center, everyone in masks, which included firefighters from the two cities, Virginia EMTs, a fire union representative and a handful of community members.
Ehret is serving as facilitator of a local committee that has worked for nearly a year on a strategy to combine the Virginia and Mountain Iron fire departments into a new joint powers entity that would be known as the Laurentian Fire and Rescue.
It’s an effort that is still far from reaching fruition, but tentative timelines are in place.
Tuesday’s two-and-a-half hour meeting was held for informational purposes — to update the two councils on what the committee has accomplished since its first meeting last September. It was formed after the two cities received a joint $28,750 grant from the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2018 to explore shared services.
While no action was expected at the meeting, the two councils did vote at its conclusion to continue the process of merging the departments.
Ehret, a retired former West St. Paul fire chief and veteran of that department said he has experienced with combining fire operations. He led the effort to merge the South St. Paul and West St. Paul fire departments into the South Metro Fire Department, becoming its first chief in 2006. The South Metro was operational two years later.
Ehret noted the entire process of bringing the departments together took five years.
“I understand the anxiety in this room,” he said. “It’s scary times.”
However, Ehret said, he believes departments in the state would benefit financially and operationally from having more shared services, as is the trend nationally, where there are numerous joint powers fire departments and fire districts. “There are 778 [fire] departments in the state of Minnesota. That’s too many fire departments.”
•••
Ehret reviewed all that has occurred to get to this point.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office a few years ago awarded $250,000 to Minnesota fire departments, earmarked for shared services studies.
In late-March 2018, the cities of Virginia and Mountain Iron used their portion of funding to hire McGrath Consulting Group, of Wonder Lake, Ill., to conduct a local study. The consultants presented their 125-page findings to the councils that November.
The outcome of the study was for a full consolidation of the two fire departments.
The councils “had from November to April to digest it,” Ehret said, at which time, the cities held a joint meeting with the fire departments to determine the next steps.
City administrators, Craig Wainio, from Mountain Iron, and Britt See-Benes, from Virginia, determined an outside facilitator should be involved in the process. “That’s when I got involved,” Ehret said.
The Shared Services Planning Committee was then formed, with the cities each appointing members.
Virginia selected See-Benes, Councilor Maija Biondich, Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis, and Frank Roark, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 390.
Mountain Iron appointed Wainio, Councilor Joe Prebeg Jr., Mountain Iron Fire Chief Gerry Knapper and Assistant Fire Chief Mark Madden.
During the committee’s first meeting, ground rules were set, the most important being that “a consensus” would always be reached before moving forward with any item, Ehret said.
At the committee’s next several meetings held at the end of last year, which rotated locations between Virginia and Mountain Iron, members identified gaps in fire services and agreed that top priorities were to close those gaps and sustain current services, including ambulance and advanced life support.
The committee also voted via a point system on whether there should be a full or partial merger, or if the departments should remain separate.
“A full merger was the end result,” Ehret said.
With approval from both councils, the committee began this year looking at “what pieces we have to start solving,” he noted, such as budgetary issues, pensions, union representation, “what happens to me as a firefighter? Will I still be captain or fire chief?”
The committee also addressed and answered several questions, including:
• Why are we merging fire departments? To provide more consistent services to residents.
• How will this improve fire/EMS protection? Response times will increase; personnel will be at emergencies sooner.
• Will the same firefighters come to help? Yes. Personnel will remain the same and there is potential for additional members.
• Will firefighters be more safe? Training together will provide a more structured environment and working together makes crews more efficient and improves communications and safety.
• Will this cost more? In the short-term, yes. But in the long-term costs would be reduced, in part because of less duplication in equipment and training.
Wainio said he and See-Benes explored governing models for combined fire departments across the state and ultimately fashioned the prospective shared services after the South Metro Fire Department.
Chris Hood, an attorney with Flaherty & Hood, P.A., a municipal law firm that provides comprehensive legal support to coalitions, cities, businesses and associations throughout Minnesota, along with Minneapolis attorney Brandon Fritz, further drafted a joint powers fire services agreement.
Hood, who spoke via video that was projected on a screen in the community center, said he was involved in the joining of the Northfield and Dundas fire departments into the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue. The two southern Minnesota cities and seven surrounding townships signed a joint powers agreement in 2014.
Hood explained that a joint powers fire department would be governed by a board that “acts like an individual city.” It would govern and manage the new fire department in every aspect, from its budget to hiring, terminating and discipling employees. It would also be subject to an annual audit.
The draft agreement calls for a five-member board, consisting of two council members appointed by each city and one member at large who is not tied to the cities or fire departments.
Unlike a fire district, however, a joint powers department would not be able to levy for funds.
According to the agreement, the first meeting of the board is tentatively set for Sept. 1, and the commencement of the new Laurentian Fire and Rescue is tentatively set for Jan. 11, 2021. On that date, it would be an operational, independent fire department, Hood said.
The agreement also states that as original parties, the City of Virginia would contribute $1.5 million and the City of Mountain Iron would give $500,000 to a fire fund to be managed by the board and used for the cost of fire services in budget year 2021.
Hood said the transition period between September and January would provide time for the board to adopt policies and procedures, set up an organizational structure, make employment decisions, ensure appropriate administrative items are established or implemented, and determine specifics, such as “if there will be a labor contract.”
Of the two fire entities, only Virginia has labor union contracts. Mountain Iron firefighters are paid on-call, whereas Virginia operates a full-time department.
Under the current timeframe, those contracts would conclude on Jan. 10, 2021, and if a new contract is established, it would be effective upon commencement of the new department, Hood said.
Under the proposed agreement, the two cities would continue to own their respective fire stations and property, but would lease the facilities as well as equipment to the joint department.
The new department would also have the authority to enter into service contracts with other cities or townships in the future, Hood said.
Mountain Iron Mayor Gary Skalko questioned the quick turnaround on launching the new department. His concerns were echoed by others, including Prebeg and Madden.
“We have to take our time on this,” said Skalko, adding that he is wrapping up his last term as mayor, and while he won’t be involved after January, “we need to take our time and do it the right way.”
He pointed out that the South Metro merger took five years; the local committee has addressed the matter for less than a year.
Skalko used the recent school consolidation of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert districts into the Rock Ridge School District as an example. That union, he said, which he fully supported, took several years and entailed many community input meetings.
Madden said it’s crucial to assure all issues are addressed. “I want to see this process go slow enough that everyone is taken care of.”
The committee has “put in a lot of work, and has a lot to go,” Prebeg said. “This is going to take a long time and nothing is for sure yet. We have a lot to look at.” He added that it’s also important to keep moving forward so that momentum is not lost.
There are still many issues to be addressed, such as Virginia’s need for a new fire hall, Lewis said. The department has outgrown the aging building, he noted.
But collaborating with other departments is nothing new, he said. The Virginia and Mountain Iron departments consistently respond jointly to calls. “We need each other.”
Madden agreed, saying shared personnel would benefit operations.
Prebeg said that during committee meetings, members had many discussions and engaged in several disagreements. However, he emphasized that the group always managed to reach a consensus.
That led Mountain Iron City Councilor Al Stanaway to ask if the councils Tuesday night could come to a consensus to “continue moving forward” on the Laurentian Fire and Rescue plans. Both councils passed the motion unanimously.
Merging departments is “a leap of faith for the firefighters,” and “a scary thing,” Ehret said.
But the work accomplished thus far is on track. “You are on target,” Ehret said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.