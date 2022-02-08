BABBITT — A 35-year-old woman was arraigned recently on second-degree assault charges after allegedly stabbing a man she had been staying with at his home near Babbitt, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Amber Rose Pagel, 35, is accused of stabbing a 70-year-old man in the neck at his home on Jan. 29 around 3 p.m.
According to court records, the victim was interviewed at the Ely Hospital, where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries, and told authorities he allowed Pagel to live at his residence for the last six weeks or so while she tried to get sober. He also stated he was concerned she had started to use methamphetamine again.
The statement of probable cause filed Feb. 1 says the victim reported he was sitting at the dining room table watching videos on his phone while Pagel was in the living room working on a needlework project. “Pagel got up and walked to him at the dining table and stabbed him in the neck with a folding knife,’’ the records say.
The victim wrestled with Pagel to get the knife away from her and both suffered cuts on their hands in the process, according to the statement. At that point, the victim went to his bedroom, called 911 and left the knife on his nightstand.
The complaint says Pagel called 911 to report stabbing the victim in the neck, saying that he had been “choking her for days.’’ Pagel stated “she had a knife on her person at the time.’’
Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at his home and located the bloody knife on his nightstand “with lots of blood around the dining table area and a needlework project in the living room. Pagel was located at her aunt’s house and placed under arrest,’’ the complaint states.
The victim was transported by the Babbitt Ambulance to the Ely Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while Pagel was treated for superficial injuries, according to the news release.
Pagel’s bond was set at $50,000.
The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Ely Police Department and the Minnesota DNR.
—
Pagel is set to make her next appearance at 11 a.m. Feb. 14 in Virginia.
