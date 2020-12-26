There is finally a nice covering of snow on the ground here in Northern Minnesota. Maybe there’s more on the way, too. It is “pretty as a picture.” Those who enjoy getting out for some winter recreation are especially glad to see the snow.
Of course, we all can remember winters when several feet of snow would pile up quickly. Stomping through drifts with our snowboots was fun when we were kids, but I wonder how the adults felt about it? Living in town, our streets were quickly plowed and, aside from shoveling the sidewalk, there weren’t many other chores to do outside in those winter months. But on farms, it was (and is) another matter.
Last Sunday on this page, some of Meimi Elisabetti (Mae) Koski’s Christmas memories of long ago were shared. These came from her book “Roots and Memories,” privately published for her family and friends in 1982.
Mae was born in 1909 in Cedar Valley, just north of Floodwood. When Mae was a young woman she developed very severe, debilitating arthritis that would soon twist her hands and cause her to need a wheelchair before many years had passed. Clutching a pencil in her painful hand, Mae would still manage to fill notebooks with stories about her family and their heritage. Her “sisu” spirit was always with her. With her brother’s help she eventually hired a friend to type up her stories and get them bound into the book she called “Roots and Memories”.
Today’s stories also come from her book and center around her recollections of winter in general.
I received many fun comments and personal memories from readers after the “Curse of the Long Brown Stockings” story written by Helen Abrahmson was featured here on Sunday, November 29. (More of Helen’s stories will be printed here in coming months.) So when I ran across Mae’s own story about the hated stockings, I knew readers needed to enjoy it, too.
Also among Mae’s childhood memories is the terrible influenza of 1918, the so-called “Spanish Flu.” Because of the current pandemic, I have also included her story about the tragic event of that earlier epidemic.
As the snow continues to fall, and the temperatures drop below freezing, do your best to stay warm and stay well! As my parents used to say when the mines would open back up after a shutdown, “Better times are coming for all people!”
Joe and I wish all of our readers a safe and healthy 2021.
A couple of flashbacks to past winters: I think that my very first pair of silk stockings was a Christmas gift. We didn’t have what we now call nylons, instead it was a Chinese silky rayon knit that had just come out. Mine were flesh-colored and I loved them so.
I had stayed overnight at Grandpa’s and I was determined to wear my new stockings on a cold, cold winter day. I had to walk home a mile and a half, and did I freeze! But those stockings felt and looked so ritzy compared to the long cotton ones that I had always worn.
In the winter, I always wore long, home-knit wool stockings. Mother used to make us what she called “garter vests” from flour sacks. Onto that vest, garters were attached for boys and girls alike. We had no heavy slacks or shirts in those days, and not even overshoes. My brother Edwin wore knee-high pants, except for his overalls, for every day. When he got his first long trousers it was a suit for Confirmation.
We often wore what we called “lumberjack rubbers” in the winter. These were tall, heavy rubber boots that you pulled on with quite a bit of effort. We sometimes had ones that had thick leather laces up the front. When the leather would get wet, the laces could be almost impossible to tighten.
My mother, as well as the other girls’ mothers, made us wear long-legged, fleece-lined underwear until we were really grown up. Over them we wore bloomers made from flannel, usually a heavy grey flannel. When I went out somewhere, as soon as I got out of her sight, I would roll up the legs of the underwear above the knee, because you could see the long underwear bulge at the ankle under the long stockings. But how could we have survived the cold winter without the warm, grey bloomers and long stockings!?!
My sister Sadie, the other girls in the community, and I, all wore homemade underwear made of flannel or flour sacks. Our mothers wore the same things.
Dear Mom, bless her heart, she did so much with so little for our good. I am ashamed of myself for something that happened when I was already working.
Mom knew how cold my job could be at the Ford Garage in Floodwood, when I often had to run out and pump gas for customers. So she had made me a pair of grey flannel bloomers, like in the old days. She also made a slip of the same material. I can remember how embarrassed I was when I opened the package at my room in Floodwood. My girlfriends were there laughing. I’m sure Mother felt bad and knew I didn’t wear them, as I didn’t send them home with my usual washing. Mother only thought of my welfare and didn’t realize that a 17-year-old flapper girl wouldn’t wear such clothing. We never mentioned those items to each other, but I am sure that she realized my feelings. I could have at least thanked her for her thoughtfulness.
When we were growing up, the outdoor toilet was quite a distance from the regular house and, rain or snow, we had to trot out there. In the winter when it was dark, Mother would take a lantern and accompany us. Even at forty below. It was just a way of life, not thought of as a hardship. On Halloween, it was a common prank to tip over the outhouses. At one place, these pranksters had gone to a lot of trouble to move the outhouse to an altogether different location—and the family was very happy about it! They wished they could thank the guys who did it, because they had moved it to exactly the spot where the people had planned to move it!
Many times we got snowbound. There would be a howling blizzard for several days, during which time we had no communication with the outside. No mail for many days, but we still walked to school most days. The roads would be blocked until the small snow plows (small by our standards today) would come from Duluth.
We always had a big, grey tom cat who would disappear in the spring to spend the summer with a lady friend, then return home into our warm barn in the fall. He always had chewed up ears and matted fur when he came back. Too much competition from the other toms! When he would appear home, my brother Hugo would remark, “Winter is here. Tom came home.”
My mother was the oldest in her family, born in 1888. There were two more girls, then twin girls, then her sister Mary born in 1899, and five children after that, including another set of twins.
I can remember only a little about Aunt Mary. She was so pretty, very blonde. She was engaged to a neighboring young man, Mike Siermala, who was in the Armed Services in World War I at the time. I remember the postcards and souvenirs he sent her from training camp. I admired her pretty ring.
My Aunt Mary died on December 31, 1918, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Her death was caused by the Spanish influenza, an epidemic rampant then.
This flu epidemic hit everyone. Our family, with the exception of Mother and Dad, all had it. What I remember most clearly is staying in bed and the blood running out of my nose onto the pillow.
The start of the illness at our place and Grandpa and Grandma Juola’s was simultaneous. I was staying overnight at my grandparents’ and my Uncle Eino, (who was 11 years old at the time and my Mother’s youngest sibling) was over at our house. He had gotten ill with a high fever, so Mother sent him home with my brother Edwin walking with him.
In the meantime, everyone was getting ill, so Grandma sent Edwin and me home. In a few days, everyone at my grandparents’ was sick in bed, and so were all of us kids at our home. Mother and Dad somehow escaped the flu and took care of both families, walking the mile and a half back and forth. They said they never felt better.
The entire community was affected. The Floodwood High School was opened up for a hospital. So many people suffered and many in the area died. This is the only time I remember my grandparents getting sick, although my Mother later told me there were years when my Grandmother was very weak and poorly, probably as a result of so many babies’ births. She never had a doctor for these births, just a neighbor lady in attendance.
My Aunt Mary did not fully recover from the great influenza. A sharp memory I have of her is seeing her sitting in a large, overstuffed chair, wrapped in a blanket, in my grandparents’ living room. She was taken to the hospital in Duluth. There, she passed away just a day after Mike was released from the Army. They did see each other briefly. I remember a little about her funeral. She and her older sister Hannah had made identical dresses for themselves that fall. The dress was a brown serge with a gold silk collar. She was buried in that pretty dress. Floral offerings in those days were homemade, each with a verse attached. I particularly recall at Aunt Mary’s funeral that one of the neighbor ladies had made a wreath from green creeping ground pine, trimmed with Christmas ribbons and tinsel. It was beautiful, we all said, just like Aunt Mary.
Staying at my grandparents’ house at this time of illness was an old man, at least he seemed old to us kids, named “Abo.” Because all the women were ill, there was no one to milk the cows. So, Abo tried to. But the cows were not used to men, so they kicked and jumped. Abo finally hit on an idea. He put on women’s barn clothes, with a scarf tied on his head, and the cows stood still for milking!
When Grandpa got well enough to be out of bed, he tried his hand at cooking. He asked Grandma, who was still very weak and in bed, how to cook rice. She told him to cook in water a couple of cups of rice and then add milk. A couple of cups? Grandpa thought, “Who will that little bit feed?” So he almost filled the kettle. Of course, when the water boiled the rice began to swell until it overflowed and he had to scoop half of it off the stove.
In my mind remain the memories of those “dear hearts and gentle people,” as the old song goes. In my dreams, now, I sometimes go back in time, walking the old sidewalks…then I awaken to the present. In my dreams I can always walk, and never see this wheelchair I have lived in for so long.
