Cities in northeastern Minnesota were blanketed by snow on Wednesday, with some recording more snowfall overnight than they had in December.
The morning the snowfall hit the region, Joe Moore, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Duluth, held a Facebook live session to provide the forecast for the holiday week. “A winter storm will bring heavy snow to most and near-blizzard conditions and actual blizzard conditions to some today, followed by bitter, life-threatening cold wind chills tonight into Thursday,” he said.
In the previous hour, the NWS had issued a Winter Storm Warning and predicted that Duluth would receive 6-10 inches of snow while cities on the Iron Range like Virginia, Hibbing and Ely saw 6-10 inches. The major storm impacts meant strong northeast winds as the snowfall would lead to blowing snow to lead to blowing snow this afternoon and tonight, Moore said. Blowing snow would reduce visibility to a half mile or less at times. He warned travelers to prepare for sudden changes in visibility.
Moore forecasted that 5 p.m. would mark the “middle of the storm” for the Northland, where another 4-6 inches of snowfall was expected to fall into the night on cities like Virginia, Ely and Duluth while 20-30 mph winds would gust up to 50 mph.
“This evening, things are going to be pretty darm bad,” he said.
Thursday was anticipated to bring wind chill values of 20-30 below to the region. “Once the snow clears out and the winds start to come down a little bit, it’s going to get really cold. This is going to be the coldest temps we’ve experienced this winter,” Moore said.
His NWS presentation of slides showed Grand Rapids, Virginia and Ely freezing to 26-30 below on Thursday morning.
“It’s going to remain cold as we go through the day Thursday,” Moore continued. He added, “A lot of places in northeast Minnesota are going to struggle to get above zero.”
