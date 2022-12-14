CHISHOLM—The winter season has begun for fat tire biking and snowshoeing the Redhead Mountain Bike Park at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board was used to cover the cost of constructing the trail that is now owned and operated by the city. IRRRB, Minnesota Discovery Center and IROC remain partners with the city on this venture. MDC serves as the trailhead for the facility.

