A snowball tossed by Elisha Markasich explodes off the bat of Saul Aubin in Eveleth Monday afternoon as the boys started spring training Minnesota style. Temperatures climbed to zero Monday.

Elisha Markasich turned a towering snow drift into a pitching mound as he played a little winter baseball with his friend Saul Aubin Monday afternoon in Eveleth.

