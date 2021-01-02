By BRENNAN MUHICH
EVELETH-GILBERT SOPHOMORE
"I have never thought that a difference in political opinions should disturb the friendly intercourse of society."
President Thomas Jefferson wrote these words in January 1810, one year after the end of his presidency. In my view, Jefferson's words represent the kind of country our founders envisioned — one where we may disagree with each other's viewpoints in a civil and respectful manner. Unfortunately, in 2020, this is not happening. Today's divisive, hostile political environment is not the America our founders envisioned.
At the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, the debate between our first two political parties, the Federalists and the Anti-Federalists, was robust and vigorous. Each side disagreed on how the new national government should be structured and how powerful it should be. However, the delegates believed that what united them was greater than what divided them. Freedom, equality and justice were among the most important unifying ideas and values.
In 1980 Ronald Reagan, a staunch conservative, was elected as President of the United States. He was well-known for the phrase, "We can disagree without being disagreeable." In other words, we can debate and challenge our political opponents without attacking them personally and without being mean-spirited and vicious. One of his best friends in politics, Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill, disagreed with him 99 percent of the time. A proud liberal, O'Neill never let his differences with President Reagan stand in the way of their friendship. The two friends of Irish descent from different political parties often ended a day of heated policy debate with dinner, stories, and a good glass of Irish whiskey. That's exactly how it should be.
A more recent example is the deep personal friendship of Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Sen. John McCain, a Republican. Their differences on the floor of the U.S. Senate did not interfere with their friendship of over 30 years. After Senator McCain died of brain cancer in 2018, Vice President Biden delivered a moving eulogy at the funeral of his longtime political rival and friend. This is a powerful example of why civility in politics matters.
Fast forward to 2020. Let's not sugarcoat it. Today's politics are mean-spirited and vicious. A recent news story illustrates how dark politics in America has become. A group of far-right white nationalists disagreed with how Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, used her powers to issue executive orders to help control the spread of COVID-19. These right-wing extremists developed a plan to kidnap and execute Governor Whitmer. Thankfully, the FBI caught the criminals before the plan was implemented. Are we Americans so bothered and afraid of different political views that we have to threaten harm to those with whom we disagree? Is this the American ideal our founders envisioned? Of course not. I think Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison would be terribly disappointed, and even angry, at the lack of civility in American politics today.
Fortunately, there is hope for the future. I believe we can restore civility in American politics and return to that ideal envisioned by the founders and practiced by Reagan and O'Neill and Biden and McCain. How? By listening to others with whom we disagree and trying to find common ground. And — by remembering that what unites us is greater than what divides us, just like the founders did in 1787.
By AMARA CAREY
EVELETH-GILBERT SENIOR
A recent surge in curiosity about the American Revolution has taken place in the last five years. This is likely due to the popularity and success of "Hamilton: An American Musical" with music, lyrics and book written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. This musical focuses on the Founding Mothers and Fathers and the struggles they faced as America was born. From a young age, Founding Father, American war hero and first president George Washington has always interested me. During his eight years as president, he set many strong precedents, including a precedent for isolationism, a two-term precedent and added the phrase "So help me, God" to the oath of office.
In George Washington's farewell address to the nation in 1796, he said, "The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, is itself a frightful despotism. This leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of Public Liberty." This may just sound like a jumble of political jargon, but when you take a moment to really understand the depth of these words, you will understand just how topical they are.
Washington's beliefs about a partisan system were known, but what was the big deal about having two parties? Let's look at the recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. President Trump selected Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her passing in late September. Being nominated by President Trump, a Republican, she has more conservative views. Following her appointment to the Supreme Court, the court will have more Republicans on the bench than Democrats. The ratio of Democrats to Republicans on the bench has always varied, but this nomination is different. In 2016, Barack Obama, who was president at the time, looked to fill a vacant seat in the Supreme Court. This motion was blocked by the Senate majority, which happened to be Republican. We are now in a similar situation, with only eight days between Barrett's appointment to the court, and Election Day. Democrats in the Senate are angered, because they feel that the Republican senators are being hypocrites. This is only one example of our country being torn apart by partisan agendas.
On the flip side of my previous argument, democracy is alive and thriving. By having two parties with different ideals and values, the people are able to vote on what they believe is right. Using the number of early voters and those who have registered to vote, it is being predicted that the 2020 presidential election will have the highest voter turnout in over a century. In his first inaugural address, George Washington said this about democratic republics: "The preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the republican model of government are justly considered, perhaps, as deeply, as finally staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people." To me, this means that it is up to us to make sure that our government succeeds.
In the end, I think that there are positives and negatives in everything. Is the country right now exactly how George Washington would have envisioned it when he took office over 230 years ago? Of course not. But that is the beauty of it all. We change and we adapt to challenges we are faced with. Things have changed immensely since George Washington took the oath of office in 1789. Our country is a melting pot of ethnicities, personalities, religions, and races. Democracy allows us to stand up for what we believe in, and to protect our people, which I believe deep down is what the Founders wanted. Our nation isn't perfect, but what is? The Founders fought to make life better for the American people, and I believe that was the main goal for the future of the American people: protection and security in their way of life.
