William “Bill” R. Lah was born in Fayal Location near Eveleth, Minnesota, on January 7, 1929, to George and Teresa Lah, both Slovenian immigrants to America. He received his education in the Eveleth schools and graduated from St. Cloud State Teachers College in 1950.
He began his teaching career at Baudette High School where he taught math. Then, in 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve during the Korean War. He returned to Baudette after his time in the Service, and in 1955 was hired by the Hibbing School District as a math teacher.
He was almost immediately very active in the community, being honored in 1958 with the Distinguished Service Award from the Hibbing Jaycees as “Young Man of the Year.”
On August 25, 1956, Bill and Alberta “Betz” Betzler were united in marriage. They raised their family of five children in Hibbing.
Bill’s career in education grew with his Master’s degree in science and mathematics, and then another Master’s, this one in education. He was named dean of boys at Hibbing High School in 1962, assistant principal in 1964, and principal in 1967. Bill was an outstanding principal at the high school until 1985 when he took on a new challenge as the Lincoln Junior High principal, until his retirement in 1990. He was well-known for being in the school hallways during class change times, greeting students by name. His belief in the importance of the arts in students’ lives meant the theatre and music programs were staffed with highly qualified teachers and well-funded.
All of his life he took part in ways to improve Hibbing. He was a member of the Downtown Council and took it upon himself to visit other communities to see what worked well in those downtowns. He liked the idea of extended sidewalk corners, which made for nice places for people to gather and talk. When money for an extensive re-do of Howard Street became available through the State Department of Transportation, Bill was very involved with the planning for the new lighting, sidewalks, trees, and holiday decorations. To help people learn about the “Town that Moved,” Bill organized the research and funding for the plaques affixed to the various buildings downtown, telling the story of the people and businesses along Howard Street.
To celebrate Hibbing’s 100th Birthday in 1993, along with his friends Bob Kitchen and Gene Nicolelli, Bill was one of the planners and fundraisers for the fountain on the front lawn of City Hall. He even helped to lay the pipes and do the cement work, that being a lifelong skill of Bill’s.
Bill worked hard as a volunteer in civic and church organizations. He had more than 50 years of direct involvement with the Boy Scouts of America, from which he would receive the Silver Scout Award and the Silver Beaver Award. The United Way, Hibbing Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, Exchange Club, and Knights of Columbus all benefited from his active involvement. He helped form the Hibbing Foundation to ensure that there always would be funding to support the community’s interests.
Bill organized the massive 1976 and 1993 Hibbing High School All-Class Reunions. He was honored with the title Hibbing’s Titan of Taconite in 1993 and he was named Grand Marshal of the 1994 Jubilee Parade.
His Catholic faith was important in his life and he was a part of many activities at both St. Leo’s and Blessed Sacrament Catholic parishes.
He danced with the Range Spinners Square Dance Club and sang with the Slovenian Men’s Choraleers.
William Lah passed away on December 10, 2008. Bill truly loved Hibbing and did all he could for this town he loved.
