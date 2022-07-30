William ‘Bill’ R. Lah

William “Bill” R. Lah was born in Fayal Location near Eveleth, Minnesota, on January 7, 1929, to George and Teresa Lah, both Slovenian immigrants to America. He received his education in the Eveleth schools and graduated from St. Cloud State Teachers College in 1950.

He began his teaching career at Baudette High School where he taught math. Then, in 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve during the Korean War. He returned to Baudette after his time in the Service, and in 1955 was hired by the Hibbing School District as a math teacher.

