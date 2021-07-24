Firefighters on Friday moved to contain a wildfire near Lake Vermilion.
Crews were hiking to a two-acre fire northeast of Lake Vermilion to assess the fire and continue suppression work, according to the U.S. Forest Service Eastern Incident Management Team.
Aircraft initially dropped 22,000 gallons of the water on the fire, the forest service reported.
The fire was one of two new fires that have broken out in northeastern Minnesota.
An earlier fire south of Ely was quickly suppressed, according to a Friday forest service update.
With thousands of people expected to visit Ely this weekend for the Ely Blueberry/Art Festival, forest service officials are urging visitors to be safe and use caution.
Meanwhile, the 62-acre Delta Lake Fire about 19 miles east of Ely continued to burn in dense blowdown on state and National Forest Service lands adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).
The lightning-caused fire on Friday was reported to be 60 percent contained.
Rainfall on Thursday helped moderate the fire behavior. Two helicopters, four engines and 225 firefighters are working on the fire.
With possible strong thunderstorms forecast on Friday evening and gusty winds, wildfire officials continued to analyze the potential for three Canadian fires to spread into the BWCAW.
Air tankers from Ontario made several water drops on the southern edge of the fire near Crooked Lake, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Minnesota crews are scouting for potential control lines and discussing tactics.
With a large number of BWCAW entry points closed, law enforcement is staffing closed entry points and sweeps are underway for any remaining recreationists, according to the forest service.
BWCAW closures will remain in effect until fires in the region no longer pose a threat to the public, said U.S. Forest Service officials.
Campfires and the use of charcoal grills within the BWCA are prohibited.
BWCAW visitors may use pressurized devices with on/off systems that are powered by propane or gas, such as lanterns and stoves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.