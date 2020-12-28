ELY - Much of the Iron Range has been consumed by the presidential and congressional races, but it’s a local mayoral election that continues to garner confusion.
In November, Ely residents were surprised to learn that longtime Mayor Chuck Novak had lost to first-time candidate Erik Urbas, 800 to 925. They expressed shock since Urbas dropped out of the race several months beforehand due to ongoing health issues. And now, after the would-be mayor announced his refusal to take office, they are waiting on who will fill the mayoral seat.
At their final meeting of the year, the Ely City Council last week noted the unique task of being required to declare the position vacant at their meeting on Jan. 5.
“There are a number of issues when it comes to this really quite unprecedented event in this city,” City Attorney Kelly Klun told the Timberjay. The attorney has worked on the issue with the city clerk’s office, the League of Minnesota Cities and the Ely Charter Commission, the St. Louis County auditor’s office, the Minnesota Secretary of State and the League of Minnesota Cities. She added, “Furthermore, we have reviewed the election guide, State Statutes, City Code and our Charter concerning vacancies.”
During its next meeting, the council is expected to announce the vacancy and special election. If approved by the council, a board member could step up into the role, but they would need to forfeit their current position, Klun told the weekly newspaper. The council can also take interviews from the public. If less than three candidates run for the position, a general election would be held on April 13. If more than three come forward, a primary election would be held that day and a general election would follow on Aug. 10.
Novak has remained quiet on his departure. But he addressed the council last week during his final meeting before his term limit expires.
“Well, this is it for me folks,” he said, according to the Timberjay. “This is my last official meeting of this term as mayor. It has been a privilege to serve this community for 10 years on this council. We got a lot accomplished. I appreciate the council. We worked as a team.”
The mayoral shakeup is another twist in the often-mesmerizing politics of a city that built its identity on the Pioneer Mine, an underground iron ore operation that operated from 1899-1967. Ely has since become known as a primary access point for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, but lately has been embroiled in a fight between environmentalists and pro-mining groups who want to see the Twin Metals Minnesota underground copper-nickel mine near the BWCA come to life.
But the fate of Twin Metals support in Ely remains tough to gauge from the recent elections. Though Republicans President Donald J. Trump and Congressman Pete Stauber won the city vote, they did so by growingly divided margins.
Novak was notably one of six Iron Range mayors to sign a letter supporting Trump’s re-election bid, which wrote that the Iron Range economy came “roaring back to life” under the administration. Novak later told The Timberjay that he did not see the final draft since his signature was done electronically and that did not agree with the message in its entirety.
“I’m living on a Range that is not really thriving,” Novak told the newspaper based in northern Minnesota. “Especially Ely.
Novak was the only one of the six mayors facing a re-election challenger on the ballot in November — Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich and Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich ran unopposed — while Chisholm Mayor John Champa faced a potential recall petition by residents.
Novak said at the time he supported copper-nickel mining projects near Ely as a means to boost the city’s economy, which was dealt another blow earlier this year when its only car dealership closed. “Roaring back to life?” Novak added. “Do you think I’ve gone off my rocker?”
Prior to that, Novak and the Ely City Council came under fire in March after passing a resolution that supported Twin Metals and PolyMet, while opposing a federal bill aimed at banning a federal copper-nickel mining near BWCA.
In the process, the council tabled discussion from five individuals proposing a resolution saying that the city “does not support a boycott” of the Bois Forte Band’s Fortune Bay Resort Casino or other tribal businesses. The second resolution stemmed from six Ojibwe bands forming the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe voted to write a letter in support of the federal bill H.R. 5998, sponsored by Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who represents the Fourth Congressional District in Minnesota.
