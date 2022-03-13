Who Was the Barn Boss?

Over the past few months, here on the Years of Yore page, some of the jobs associated with the lumber camps of the past have been described. Today we will investigate another one: the barn boss.
The following article comes from a collection of carefully researched essays originally published in the 1970s by the Minnesota Timber Producers Association. The author is J.C. Ryan who grew up near Bemidji in the early decades of the 20th Century. His father worked in lumbering and the son soon followed, working nearly every job within the forests and sawmills through the years. As a young man he could observe the “old ways” of the industry and then he watched it change. He would eventually serve as the president of the State Forestry Employees Association and was also active in the Society of American Foresters and the St. Louis County Historical Society. His articles about the early years of logging were widely published.
In the sleigh-haul lumber camps, there was probably no man who held a more important job than the “barn boss.” While it was the cooks who fed the men and the bull cook who made the men comfortable in the bunkhouse so they would be able to roll out for work each morning, it was the job of the barn boss to see that the horses were in the best possible condition to take on their job every day. Not all camps had barn bosses. Some of the smaller, earlier camps, with only a few teams of horses, left their care and feeding to the teamsters. (The term “teamster,” by the way, which we think of today as meaning a truck driver, originated for the person who drove a team of horses, mules, or oxen.)
However, in the larger camps where sleighs were commonly hauling log loads over iced roads, (that is, roads that were purposely watered and allowed to freeze, the iced surface allowing the heavily loaded sleighs to slide along more easily,) the barn boss was always a very significant employee. In camps where there were a number of company-owned horses, the barn boss often went to camp with the horses in the fall. Some of the larger companies sent horses from their mill yards to the woods during the winter if work in the mills was shut down for the season. Some of the owners of large numbers of work horses who sent those horses to the woods in the winter insisted on sending their own barn boss along with the horses. Well-trained, healthy horses were literally the horsepower of the operation. Owners did not want the horses unable to do the work. Camps that had thirty or more horses usually always had a barn boss.
The barn boss was a man who understood horses and their care, and, as a rule, was a man who liked horses. He worked continuously with the horses from the minute they arrived in camp until they left. He was in the barns by 4:00 each morning and could be found there at 9:00 ‘most every night, seven days a week. He would see the teams out of the barns each morning and would be standing in the entrance to the barn at night when the teams arrived back from work.
It was his job to check the horses to see what condition they were in coming back to the barns. He would talk to the teamster about any unusual behavior of the horses during the day or if a horse had suffered some minor cut from being hurt in any way. He would look over the injury and give first aid. In every barn there was always a box of horse remedies such as liniment for sprains and colic medicine. As the teamsters unharnessed the horses, the barn boss would check for collar galls and harness rubs and take steps to correct those.
Additionally, his very important job was feeding the horses. Some of the horses could eat less food and stay in good shape, while others had to be fed more while on sleigh haul than they did when skidding logs. The barn boss had to be alert to all of these traits. If a horse did not eat its evening meal, it might be ill and have to be pulled from a four-horse team and be replaced by another horse in the morning.
A horse sometimes might pull a shoe and after having a new shoe put on might still be lame. This had to be watched very closely as you could not send a somewhat lame horse out on an ice road to pull loads of logs. If he became lame on the road, there was simply no way to replace him until he got to the end of the road. Most camps had two or three extra horses that could be used to replace an ill or lame horse.
A horse trained for skidding logs could be used to replace a road horse temporarily, but as a rule four-horse teams were gaited (which refers to the type of locomotion or movement horses make) and teams could not have a replacement of just any horse, so a supreme effort was made to keep the road horses working together at all times. While the barn boss had nothing to say over the teamsters, he worked very closely with them and could report to the camp foreman any neglect or abuse of the horses.
Sunday was always a busy day for the barn boss, as the horses were all in the barn and he gave them special food, like bran. With the teamsters, he made minor repairs to the harnesses or maybe changed out the harness’s old collar for a new one. While it was the teamsters’ job to curry down (to brush) their own team, spare or extra horses in the barn not assigned to a teamster had to be curried by the barn boss. This was also a way for him to get to know a horse new to his barn.
Horses were given water both morning and night. It was the duty of the barn boss to see that the watering trough was filled, and in camps where water for the horses was slightly warmed by a tank stove, it was his job to fire this stove. Water was warmed just enough to take the chill off and to keep it from freezing solid.
It was also the job of the barn boss to clean the barns daily. However, in camps of forty or more horses, a helper was sometimes provided to help with the barn cleaning. The barn boss also filled the barn lamps with kerosene. He would clean the lantern chimneys, too, and have the lanterns lighted and in place from 5:00 a.m. until the teams left for the day and again in the late afternoon when the teams returned. Lanterns were hung on a wire strung the length of the barn, and one lantern would serve about two teams on each side of the building – so about five lanterns were used in a typical barn.
About twenty-four horses were housed in a typical barn. Ventilation was very important, and all barns had roof ventilators that could be opened and closed. When the horses came in from the woods and work jobs, they were warm and ventilators had to be opened to let out the steam from their bodies so the barn would not become damp. The ventilators would then need to be closed as the horses dried off to keep the temperature fairly even. This temperature control was very important in maintaining the good health of the horses, and it was the job of the barn boss to regulate the temperature.
Despite all the duties of the barn boss, there were times during the day after the horses went out when he had a few hours for a nap. Sometimes the barn boss had quarters by himself or in the saw filer’s quarters so that he would not disturb the rest of the men in a bunkhouse if he had to be getting up during the night to tend to a sick horse.
A good barn boss was always in demand and most camp foremen had their favorites. You could usually find the same barn boss with the same camp foreman year after year. I knew a number of these men and one of the best was Ed Day, who spent his winters in one of the Cloquet Lumber Company camps and his summers in their horse pasture camp. He knew all the horses by name and watched over them like a hen would watch over a brood of chicks. Another was Russell Heith, better known as “Old Sandy,” who worked for the Blakley Brothers in the Bemidji area. Another one I recall was Levi Price, who worked for the T.M. Partridge Company at Mizpah. And there were many more.
But the one I liked best was Sig Arneson, who was the barn boss in the A.C. Johnson Camp 10. It was located four miles north of Mizpah in the winter of 1918 -1919. I was clerking in this camp and every other morning after the barn boss had all the work horses out, he would harness up a pair of young horses he called “broncos” to the light driving sleigh and he and I would drive over the ice road four miles into Mizpah to pick up the camp mail and probably a few little items needed. We would wait until we were sure the loads were off the road because these broncos would then cover that four-mile ice road in no time flat!
After returning to camp, I would spend some time with Sig in the barn and he would explain some of the fine points of being a good barn boss. He knew his job very well, and while we had about forty-eight horses in camp that winter, I do not remember a single one of them losing a day’s work.
Horses were just as vital to getting the logs out as the men were, and surely the important job of looking after the welfare of our lumber camp horses played a big part in the harvesting of the forests in our North Star State.
