HIBBING — Brian Nelson closed The Bottle Shop in Hibbing on a Saturday in 2017. He took the day’s earnings home for safekeeping, as he always made bank deposits. But when he did not deposit the cash, a co-worker checked in on him at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, July 10 at his home in the back of the liquor store and found him dead. He was 60 years old.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office would rule his death as a homicide by “sharp force injuries.” The murder of Nelson three years ago, on the final day of the Hibbing Jubilee community festival, still burdens the Hibbing police officers as they continue to build their case.
The local police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have taken to social media and posted Spotlight on Crime posters that push to solve the murder, offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death.
Investigators, who still consider robbery as a potential motive, hope the opportunity to earn a reward will stir up leads as the case continues to age. “Over the last three years, we’ve had multiple leads that have narrowed down the investigation to the suspected parties involved,” Hibbing’s deputy chief of police Tyler Schwerzler told the Mesabi Tribune on Thursday.
Nearly a decade had passed without a murder in the city of 16,000 residents when Hibbing was ranked as the safest town in the United States in 2015.
But in 2016, Dylan Bernard Gilbertson was charged for the murder of Jaysen Greenwood in Hibbing. Gilbertson was arrested and later sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to intentional second-degree murder. Sean Joseph Powers and a juvenile girl, were sentenced for charges in connection with helping Gilbertson burn the body in an old mine pit in Mountain Iron.
In January of 2017, a Grand Rapids man named Benjamin Lun-
quist killed Joel Gangness in his Hibbing apartment building. Last year, Lunquist was tried and convicted of second-degree murder was was sentened to serve nearly 29 years in prison.
Since then, Hibbing police have made arrests in two separate homicide cases. In December 2018, officers assisted in the apprehension of Jerome Spann, who allegedly shot and killed Jeryel Mcbeth and injured another man outside a Hibbing home.
Several weeks later, officers arrested three individuals in January 2019 for the murder of Joshua Lavalley who was shot and killed on the Mesabi Trail. The gunman, Deshon Israel Bonnell, was convicted of first-degree murder later that year and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years. Anthony Emerson Howson, was convicted of intentional second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years. Bailey Bodell French remains in the St. Louis County Jail, as she continues to battle a charge of first-degree murder.
As for Nelson, his killer was never identified. This week, Schwerzler called on anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward.
Data from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office shows that Hibbing’s only other unsolved murder is the case of Barbara Paciotii, who was last seen alive in the early morning hours of June 14, 1969, with her boyfriend, Jeff Dolinich.
The 20-year-old female had been out with a friend during the previous evening, when Dolinich approached the car and asked her to come with him. The couple was seen riding in a 1964 green Oldsmobile.
Later that day, Dolinich told police he had been out drinking and left Hibbing with Paciotii. He told them he struck her during an argument and thought he thought she was dead. He awoke the next morning in Mora, Minn., roughly 148 miles south, with no memory of where he left her. His pants and shoes were covered in grass and mud.
Paciotti’s body was never recovered.
Spotlight on Crime has been offering a $50,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her death.
Anyone with information related to these two unsolved cases are urged to contact the Hibbing Police Department at 218-263-3601; or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Cold Case Unit at 651-793-7000 or 1-800-996-6222.
Angie Riebe contributed to this report.
