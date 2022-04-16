White Elephant Sale is making a return

HIBBING — One of the largest indoor rummage sales in the region is making a comeback this spring.
The White Elephant sale has signaled the start of rummage sale season in Hibbing since 1950, with the exception of the past two years when it was canceled due to COVID.
Now in its 71st year, the sale is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. Organizers have extended the hours from what they’ve historically been for this year’s event.
Mike Stavness is heading up a team of volunteers coording the event that serves as a fundraiser for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church building fund.
“Everybody is excited about it,” said Stavnes, who first volunteered for the sale when he was in elementary school and is now 72.
Stavnes said the sale also serves as a community event where people come together and enjoy camaraderie, and it also helps people reuse and repurpose
Stavness said one can find just about anything at the White Elephant Sale — furniture, dishes, clothing, shoes, books, bikes, plants, holiday items, sporting goods, and more.
There’s also lunch.
“It’s going to be the same as in the past — sloppy joes, hot dogs, cookies, and bars and donuts,” Stavnes said.
Rev. Kevin Olson, Pastor at Our Savior’s said after a two year hiatus he’s looking forward to the return of the sale with a bit more excitement this year.
“The White Elephant Sale is an annual rite of spring passage that has been a part of the DNA of Our Savior’s far longer than most can remember, and when we weren’t able to do it for two years, something was definitely lost as a pat of the ministry and Christian fellowship of the church,” Olson said in a prepared statement.
“Being able to gather out of church together in this common labor of love and fellowship means so much to so many not only within our own church, but within the broader community of the Iron Range,” Olson said. “It takes all hands-on-deck to pull it off, and although I know I will be tired having led Easter services the Sunday before, somehow it is energizing for me to don a pair of work gloves and work shoulder-to-shoulder with our church membership to get ready for the big day come Saturday morning.”
Olson said the sale is a win/win for a number of reasons:
• Many within our community can furnish their homes with household goods for pennies on the dollar.
• The proceeds from the sale go to maintain the church building so that our ministry remains strong and viable.
• The Christian fellowship that is created in preparation for the sale provides a strong bond for those who want to see a sermon right alongside of hearing one.
“The sale for me puts a new meaning behind the phrase, “God's work/our hands,” Olson concluded.
Stavnes said leftover items from the sale help out the AmVets organization among other entities in the area.
“If we know of a vet or somebody who comes in with a dire need and the vet store cannot provide an item, we have helped out ahead of time,” Stavnes said. “We help out people that way, and others — people who have been displaced because of fires, storms, etc., people in need we’ve helped out in the past too with stuff. It serves so many purposes, it’s unreal.”
An estimated 130 volunteers help out on the day of the event, traveling from within the state and beyond.
“We have people who are from Hibbing that live in the Twin Cities and the only time they come up is to work the sale,” Stavnes said. “I have a granddaughter that was living in Warroad, who came across to work the sale, and grandkids from Iowa and Illinois who fly up here.”
“It’s in their blood — it’s in my blood,” Stavnes said.
Stavnes said the White Elephant Sale has created many memories for volunteers and patrons.
“Everybody has stories about it, and that’s what makes it fun,” Stavnes said.
Organizers are preparing for a crowd lined up outside the Memorial Building on the morning of April 23, waiting for the door to open, or at least partially open.
“When the south door of the Memorial Building opens one foot, there are people who will roll under it and sprint to get to something,” Stavnes predicted, based on his past experiences.
If you have donations of gently used items to donate to the sale, you can bring them to the Memorial Building south entrance between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on April 21 and between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on April 22. For more information, you can call the church office at 218-263-7422.
