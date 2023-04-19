Imagine for a moment that you were one of the disciples the day Jesus rose from the dead. The very day when Jesus appeared to them for the first time since His crucifixion. You’ve spent the last three years of your life with this guy, and it’s been a wild ride. And just about the time you are starting to connect the dots and figure out who He really is, the whole thing falls apart! The last week of your life has been unimaginable. Your friend has been praised entering into Jerusalem, arrested, beaten, and executed in a horrific way through a crucifixion. And now His body is missing. Since you are His known associate, you’re afraid for your own life and the lives of everyone close to you. I hope you’ve been able to possibly put yourself in the place of one of Jesus’ disciples at this time. It makes perfect logical sense for them to be fearful and hiding.

When we look at John chapter 20 we find Jesus instantly offer peace to His disciples when he appears in the house where they are all gathered together. In verse 19 He greets them with, “Peace be with you.” This was the perfect greeting from Jesus to His disciples. Jesus is offering us the same greeting still today, “peace be with you!” I want to take a moment and discuss what the word peace means. I think peace is the perfect word, not just because of how it fits into this story, but because so many people are searching for peace, and we have the ultimate and greatest source of peace ever. This peace is available to all people through a relationship with Jesus Christ. Peace is a common word in English, but it’s a word that means different things to different people. It’s also a very important word in the Bible that refers not only to the absence of conflict or brokenness; it is the presence of restoration and wholeness.

