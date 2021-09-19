The history of the Iron Range is fascinating on many levels. From its very beginnings in the formation and cooling of the Earth, and right up until the present day, this land has many stories to tell. Every time Joe and I lead a tour for people who have never before been to northern Minnesota, we see again in them a surprise at what all there is to discover here.
One of the historians who visited this area and found it so interesting that she began to chronicle its history was Grace Lee Nute. Born in North Conway, New Hampshire, in 1895, Grace was educated at Smith, Radcliffe, and Harvard, from which she earned a PhD in American History. In 1921 she was hired by the Minnesota Historical Society as the Curator of Manuscripts. She also taught at Hamline University in St. Paul for many years, while continuing to work as a Research Associate at the Minnesota Historical Society. Her work on many topics was regularly published in academic journals. She also wrote books about Lake Superior and the Arrowhead, whose history she never ceased to find fascinating. She died in 1990.
It is important to note that as excellent as her writing is for “being a dependable source for historical information,” as stated in the introduction to a reprint of her book “The Voyageur’s Highway,” reprinted by the Minnesota Historical Society Press, she was a product of her time. She wrote from a white person’s viewpoint about the native people who lived and worked here, with little attempt to include the Ojibway or Cree or Sioux or Dakota points of view. Therefore, some language choices she makes can be jarring and stories she tells can be limited in their scope. The Minnesota Historical Society encourages people to also read more recent works which are much more inclusive in telling the story of the peoples of this land.
The following is Part One of an article written by Grace Lee Nute for the April 1955 magazine “Steelways,” published by the American Iron and Steel Institute. Find Part Two next Sunday here on the Years of Yore page.
Good men and bad put Mesabi on the map, but they had one quality in common – an uncommon determination.
While the American Civil War was raging, prospectors and explorers swarmed over the Mesabi hills north of Duluth. With railroads becoming all-important to the national economy, men like Minnesota’s Alexander Ramsey and Jay Cooke, the financial wizard of Philadelphia, wanted to end American dependence on English steel mills. And iron ore had been found on the south shore of Lake Superior, so why not look for it on the north shore, in the hills the Chippewa called “big men” or “giants”?
To turn attention from the true object of their search, probably to entice more prospectors, Ramsey and his associates seem to have started a “gold rush” through a gap in the Mesabi hills to the shores of a large lake beyond, Vermilion. If the conspirators expected to fool people, however, they were hoodwinking only themselves. Several prospectors in those gold rush days noticed iron and reported it to others. Thomas Clark, a canny newspaper editor and geologist in Duluth, also kept his readers posted on what Ramsey’s crews were actually finding.
Meanwhile Jay Cooke was turning an even more elaborate plan over in his mind. Why not get control of railroads in the region and then have the Federal government donate public land to develop the railroads and port of Duluth? The lands would be chosen by Cooke and his men. And, of course, would be within the ore-lands of northeastern Minnesota.
The U.S. Senate found the promoter’s reasoning a little too much to swallow and defeated the bill he wanted. Three years later the disastrous financial panic of 1873 left the nation prostrate, and the Mesabi Range almost forgotten.
But in the twilight shadows of the tall Mesabi pines, one Peter Mitchell was still pickaxing away, testpitting for that iron ore. He had been sent up to the Mesabi by a group of mining men who called themselves the Mesabi Iron Company. Ramsey was one of the members of that syndicate and, with his help in Washington, they got special permission to have the eastern Mesabi Range surveyed. This would allow for the government to sell land. After Mitchell had dug enough test pits to give them sufficient information, they bought 10,000 acres from the government and in 1874 chartered the Duluth and Iron Range Rail Road Company.
Delay then came from an unexpected quarter. Cooke and one of his Minnesota railroad associates had told Charlemagne Tower of Philadelphia about the iron ore on the Mesabi. Tower had just made a million and a half dollars in Pennsylvania coal lands and had begun to invest it in Cooke’s Northern Pacific Railroad before the crash of 1873 occurred. Very soon after the crash, he decided to test the value of the ore he had been hearing about.
However, the geologist he sent did not explore the central or western Mesabi, where the richest ore was still hiding under the pines, but only got acquainted with the leaner ores on the eastern end of the Mesabi and the rich ores of the nearby Vermilion Range. Naturally, therefore, the geologist recommended that Tower develop the Vermilion ore body. Tower did. As a result, the Mesabi Iron Range ore, although noticed well before the Vermilion Iron Range’s ore, would have to wait another decade to get railroads and begin its shipments.
One of the men who still believed in the “hills of the giants” was John Munro Longyear of Marquette, Michigan. With other Michigan men he formed the Longyear Mesaba Land and Iron Company in 1887. That same year his company bought 12,000 acres of land on the eastern Mesabi.
Meanwhile the determined Merritt brothers and their sons and nephews were also trying to locate iron while cruising timber or surveying railroad lines. The brothers’ father, Lewis Merritt, had noticed iron on his way to the Vermilion “gold fields” in 1865 and had told his sons about it. The young Merritts trusted in their father’s belief in the iron. So on a spring day in 1890, Leonidas Merritt was testpitting beneath the Mesabi pines. He and his German foreman couldn’t agree on the best spot to dig. Finally they compromised at a half-way point, dug down 12 or 14 feet and, as incredible as it sounds, just like that found the great deposit which would become the Mountain Iron Mine.
Now the Merritts needed a railroad. Failing to raise money for their own line, they formed a company with some of their friends and ran a branch line to an existing railroad that ran near their other mine, the Biwabik. In 1892 they shipped their first cargo of ore down to the new wooden docks of the main railroad at Superior, Wisconsin.
But the Merritts still wanted their own main line. Moreover, they were enthusiastic Duluthians and did not appreciate having to dock their ore in little Superior, Duluth’s fierce rival across the bay. Consequently, they got very excited when John D. Rockefeller’s representative, Charles W. Wetmore, stood on the dock at Superior, watching their Mountain Iron ore being loaded into a whaleback of the American Steel Barge Company, and asking questions about that ore.
Whalebacks were strange, new, cigar-shaped steel vessels invented by Alexander McDougall, a neighbor of the Merritts. Irreverent wags dubbed them “McDougall’s pigs,” and wrote sailor chanteys about them and their odd, snoutlike bows. McDougall nevertheless had impressed Rockefeller with his invention and had succeeded in getting the oil king to invest heavily in American Steel Barge which built many of the new freighters. McDougall had also been telling Wetmore for some time, “You ought to talk to the Merritts.” And so Wetmore did.
This article will be continued next Sunday.
